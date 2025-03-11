Pros and Cons of 55 and Over Communities for Active Adults

About four years ago, Lori Felix’s husband needed a double knee replacement. To accommodate his recovery, they wanted to move…

About four years ago, Lori Felix’s husband needed a double knee replacement. To accommodate his recovery, they wanted to move before the surgery, preferably to a place without stairs.

After some searching, they landed at La Floresta, a 55-plus community with about 300 units — including ones all on one level — in Brea, California. It was exactly the right fit.

“We are so happy here,” says Felix, now 67.

What Are 55-Plus and Active Adult Communities?

The terms “55-plus community,” “active adult community,” “lifestyle communities” and “planned communities” refer to senior living campuses that cater to the needs and preferences of adults over the age of 55.

Some communities have a higher age minimum. For example, residents of Fuller Village in Milton, Massachusetts, must be 62 years or older, though Barbara Cocci, a retired social worker, was allowed to move in at a younger age because her partner met the age minimum.

No matter the specific age limits, active adult communities are designed for seniors who are able to care for themselves but may be looking to downsize and live near people their same age who have similar interests.

Here, we’ll unpack the pros and cons and other things you need to know before moving into a 55-plus active adult community.

Pros of 55-Plus and Active Adult Communities

There are many attractive upsides to moving into an active adult community.

Active lifestyle

A combination of in-house amenities, such as pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, golf courses and walking trails, keep residents active. Scheduled activities, outings into the general community, field trips and in-house events facilitate social interaction, adds Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician based in the San Francisco area.

Cocci, who is an avid open water swimmer, loves the fitness classes at Fuller Village.

“I’m finding the weekly core class is really helpful for my swimming,” she says, noting that she’s been doing personal training with the fitness director. “She’s been focusing on what I need for swimming.”

Many communities also offer a variety of dining options that allow seniors to avoid cooking if they prefer. While residents can cook in their own homes, Fuller Village, for instance, has a restaurant where residents can make reservations for dinner and a café that’s open for lunch.

It all adds up to convenient, engaged, active living.

Amenities

Typical amenities you’ll find in these communities include:

— Common areas to encourage socialization. Examples include a bar/pub with liquor lockers, a fitness center with a full schedule of classes, a dog park, a pool and clubhouse, outdoor kitchens and areas for barbecuing.

— Concierge services.There are staff on-site to help coordinate meal or grocery deliveries, transportation and referrals to housekeeping services.

— Space for health visits.While health care services are not a formal part of active adult communities, some may have a room or suite for telehealth visits, exams and offices for home health agencies. Some communities may also have a hospital and/or doctors’ offices nearby.

Low-maintenance living

Most communities handle exterior maintenance like landscaping and snow removal, allowing residents to focus on enjoying their lifestyle without the burden of home repair and yard work.

For Cocci and her spouse, Jane, the first snowfall after moving into Fuller Village really drove home how happy they were to be there.

“We came here because we were tired of homeownership and everything that goes with it — snow shoveling, repairs and the like,” Cocci says. “During that first snowfall, we sat in our living room and watched the company clear the roads and shovel the sidewalks and put down the salt, and we were like, ‘Oh, this is heavenly!'”

Social community

Living among peers with similar interests creates opportunities for easy friendships and a sense of belonging.

“We’ve made so many nice friends, and everybody is in the same life phase,” Felix says. “We share grandparenting tips and have happy hours. We go on trips together. It’s just been wonderful.”

That’s also been true for Cocci, who was still working full-time when she and Jane moved into Fuller Village about six years ago. They had an active social life, so making social connections wasn’t a primary aim at first. But Cocci soon realized the benefit of this whole new community that embraced them.

“Jane is having her knee replaced later this month and I’m preparing for the Boston Light Swim in August,” she says. “March is when I typically ramp up my training, but Jane will need help. So I sent out an email to a bunch of friends here asking if anyone could lend a hand on specific days and times, and within a day, all of the slots were filled.”

She adds, “We couldn’t have done that if we were living in our old home.”

Safety and security

Many active adult communities are gated with security patrols, providing peace of mind. They are also typically outfitted with emergency call systems, remote sensors and other features that alert staff if a resident needs help.

Routine wellness checks are also common, and Cocci says residents keep an eye out for each other: “If residents or staff notice that something seems off, like a dementia issue, they will get in touch with family members. And if someone hasn’t been around much, residents can call and ask if someone can do a wellness check on a neighbor. They don’t overstep, but they’re available to help if there’s a problem.”

Location advantages

Active adult communities are often set in suburban or urban locations with cultural centers, such as museums, entertainment venues and restaurants, within easy reach. They generally offer easy access to parks and trails. Many are designed in a campus formation that eliminates the need for a car. Most communities also have readily available transportation options — think a shuttle bus that goes around the campus so residents don’t have to walk or drive.

Location was a key feature that drew Cocci to Fuller Village. She’d been living for many years in nearby Dedham, Massachusetts, and moving far away wasn’t an option since she was still working.

“We looked on the map and saw it was literally four miles from our old home. So it’s just perfect,” she says.

Quiet environment

Active adult communities are often tranquil places. Without children, teens and young adult residents on campus, these communities often provide a generally peaceful atmosphere.

Cons of 55-Plus Active Adult Communities

While all that might sound fabulous, there can be some drawbacks to living in a 55-plus community:

Property rules

Some active adult communities have very strict rules about how the property must look or be maintained. Homeowners associations, which may be part of an active adult community, are notorious for insisting that all the properties look the same, which can stifle individual expression and creativity.

Some may also restrict how many people can visit at once and have specific rules prohibiting people under the age limit from moving in; for example, if a college-aged child needs to move back home, that might not fly in some 55-plus communities.

Lack of care services

Active adult communities typically offer little to no on-site medical care or assisted living options. So, if you have a medical emergency, you’ll have to use the same public services as anyone in the wider community would and it may be difficult or expensive to arrange in-home care if you need that.

Cocci gives the example of a neighbor at Fuller Village who recently had a major stroke. She wanted to stay in the community for as long as possible, so she hired a live-in caregiver.

This underscores that in these communities, residents need to be healthy enough to live independently, Landsverk says. If you need help with daily activities, have serious health issues, require regular monitoring or exhibit signs of dementia, these communities may not be a good fit, and some might not permit you to move in at all.

Small spaces

Dwellings in these communities tend to be smaller, from as little as 650 to 2,200 square feet or more, and downsizing can be difficult. For Felix, that was “the biggest challenge.”

When they were looking, Cocci says the first several units they toured were smaller than she felt comfortable with. But eventually, a larger one opened up, and that little bit of extra room sealed the deal.

Resale potential

Felix notes that they had some concern about whether they’d be able to sell their unit when it came time to move on. Ultimately, however, she and her husband decided to let that be their kids’ problem.

But not all communities offer properties for sale. Fuller Village, for example, contracts with residents on a so-called “life lease.” This requires a significant down payment to buy into the community, and residents are billed monthly to continue living there.

In Cocci’s case, the cost for their two-bedroom apartment is in line with most two-bedroom rentals in the area. However, the upside to the Fuller Village nonprofit model is that when a resident moves out or passes away, they or their estate receive 90% of that down payment back.

Potential isolation

Depending on where the property is located, residents could be out of range of family and friends. While there are usually ample opportunities to connect with new friends in the community, losing touch with one’s old life can lead to feelings of isolation, loneliness and even grief.

The Cost of an Adult Active Community

The average cost of a 55-plus community can range widely, from about $1,000 to $5,000 a month.

“Of course, it all depends on ‘location, location, location,’ not to mention what kind of amenities are included,” Landsverk points out.

An active adult property in San Francisco, for instance, would come with a price tag generally matching the high cost of real estate in the area. The number of bedrooms or bathrooms and high-end amenities, such as a pool or a country club-style clubhouse, would also factor into cost.

Renting vs. buying

The type of agreement you make also impacts costs, Landsverk says. For example, renting the property requires you to sign a lease and pay an upfront fee, such as a security deposit or membership fee.

If you’re going to buy the property, Landsverk recommends being prepared to pay a substantial upfront fee after which you’ll pay monthly maintenance, association dues, real estate taxes/assessments, renovations and utilities.

Before signing, Landsverk underscores the importance of reading the fine print carefully and even having a lawyer review any documents to make sure you understand the terms and all your financial responsibilities.

Felix says she and her husband purchased their 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo for just under $600,000. That was probably a good investment, she says, given that another unit in the building recently sold for $930,000.

Types of 55-and Over Communities

The range of communities is vast, Landsverk says, but some common types include:

— Luxury

— Apartment living

— Golf-centric

— Resort style

— Themed

So-called “niche” or “affinity” active adult communities are growing in popularity.

“These are less about age and more about what people like and aspire to,” explains Colin Milner, CEO and founder of the International Council on Active Aging.

Perhaps the best-known community is Margaritaville, which appeals to Jimmy Buffett fans and the “cheeseburgers in paradise” laid-back lifestyle. However, there are other communities built around common interests, such as health and wellness, cultures, religions, professional backgrounds, the arts, pets, gardening and more.

“There’s a certain comfort to being around those who share our values and interests. It can be easier to develop bonds and relationships, and affinity communities can give people a ready-made sense of community,” Milner says.

One downside to affinity communities is that they may lack resident diversity, in case that’s a concern for you. You should also consider whether the interests and activities you enjoy today will still be appealing five or more years down the road.

Can Someone Under 55 Live in a 55-Plus Community?

Some communities are age-restricted, with at least 80% of residences housing at least one person in that age group. Others are age-targeted, meaning they are designed to attract adults over 55 but are not limited to them.

A younger person may be able to live in a 55-plus community on a short-term basis, “but even that is frowned upon,” Landsverk says. “By limiting the age restrictions, 55-plus communities are able to maintain a higher level of peace and quiet.”

Do You Fit the Active Adult Profile for a 55-Plus Community?

Most candidates for active adult communities are seeking a lifestyle-oriented living situation, with a desire for enhanced socialization, wellness and lifestyle programs. Good candidates for this kind of living situation are folks who:

— Are not ready for traditional senior housing or long-term care

— Do not need daily skilled nursing care or assistance with activities of daily living

— Do want wellness amenities, such as a gym or a pool

— Do want activity programming and facilities

— Are looking to connect with their peers

Questions to Ask Yourself

Once you decide to explore active adult living, you need to determine which community might be right for you. Consider asking yourself some questions, says Greg Hunteman, who specializes in senior living communities as president of Austin, Texas-based Pi Architects.

— What recreational activities and hobbies are most important to me? Does the community have the resources and facilities to enable me to pursue them?

— Will I continue to work in some capacity? Does the facility have a business center and the technology I need? Is there room in the living space for an office?

— Are there good restaurants, coffee shops, bars and other eateries nearby?

— Is there adequate parking? How convenient is the parking lot or garage? Does it incur extra charges?

— Based on my financial resources, can I afford everything I want in an active adult community, or do I need to make some compromises?

— What health care resources or care might I need in five years? In 10 years? How important is it for me to age in place? What does the health of my partner look like coming up?

— Do I want to engage with people who are different from me, or do I prefer to associate with those with common interests?

— Do I expect to entertain? Who will I entertain? How often, and what does that look like?

— Will my pets be welcome? What amenities are available for them? Is there an extra cost for pets? What, if any, limits are there for where my pet will be allowed to go?

— Will I live here full-time? If I’m only here for part of the year, will my home be safe? Can someone take in my mail and water my plants?

Finding a 55-Plus Active Adult Community Near You

The first step to finding the right 55-plus active adult community for you is determining your preferred location.

“It’s better to be near relatives and/or your circle of friends if possible,” Landsverk says.

She also suggests:

— Using online search tools to build an initial list of properties to check out. U.S. News offers an online tool to find the best senior living options near you.

— Comparing amenities, location, cost and the overall vibe to find the best fit for your lifestyle

— Assessing your health needs, keeping in mind that as you age, the level of care you require will increase, and so will the cost. Plan ahead for assisted living community and nursing home accommodations.

— Looking up online ratings, and checking with regulatory agencies and the Better Business Bureau to see communities’ standings

— Taking your time — don’t rush into any decisions.

Touring Active Adult Communities

While you’re touring, introduce yourself to residents and seek insights into the community’s pros and cons. Join any activities that are open to visitors.

Hunteman suggests making observations: Are the interiors and grounds well maintained? Are the exterior and interior spaces well connected? Are the common areas clean and free of clutter? Are windows clean, and is there a lot of natural light?

“All of what you see around you can help determine if this is the right community for you,” he says.

For those with families nearby, Milner says that some communities may be more kid-friendly, offering on-site summer camps for youngsters and providing access to pools and outdoor areas. See what options are available to you if you expect to have children in your life.

For many seniors, finding the right fit and moving to one of these communities offers a whole new lease on life, which is why Cocci urges you to make the move sooner rather than later.

“Do it before you think you need it so you can really enjoy all parts of it and grow within the community and try new things,” she advises.

Update 03/12/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.