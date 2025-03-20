Accenture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.82 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $16.66 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.58 billion.

Accenture expects full-year earnings to be $12.55 to $12.79 per share.

Accenture shares have decreased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.