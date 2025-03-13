Acacia Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $13.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $13.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $48.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.1 million, or 36 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $122.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.22. A year ago, they were trading at $4.02.

