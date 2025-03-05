Abercrombie: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $187.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.57.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $566.2 million, or $10.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.95 billion.

Abercrombie expects full-year earnings to be $10.40 to $11.40 per share.

Abercrombie shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

