AAR: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $8.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $678.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.8 million.

AAR shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $68.08, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

