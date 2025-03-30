A Patient’s Guide to Bipolar Disorder

Everyone experiences occasional ups and downs. However, dramatic mood swings and emotional instability that disrupt relationships, work or school and…

Everyone experiences occasional ups and downs. However, dramatic mood swings and emotional instability that disrupt relationships, work or school and daily living could signal something more: bipolar disorder.

Here’s what to know about the disorder and why the right diagnosis is so critical to getting treatment that will improve quality of life and overall well-being.

[Read: What to Do During a Mental Health Crisis]

What Is Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic-depression, is a mental health condition that may feel like “a dramatic pendulum swing between emotional extremes, from the dizzying peaks of mania to the deep valleys of depression,” says David Campbell, clinical and program director at Recover Together Bend, a substance abuse and mental health treatment center in Bend, Oregon.

These swings between mania and depression, however, aren’t rapid, as often portrayed in movies.

“A common misconception is that if someone is experiencing mood swings throughout the day, they have bipolar disorder,” says Dr. Katherine Willie, a psychiatrist with Family Care Center in Colorado. “However, with bipolar disorder, the shifts in mood are more sustained over the course of a couple of days.”

For instance, you might feel depressed for two weeks to a month and then have symptoms of mania for a few days or longer. In between, you may have long periods of normal mood and functioning, Campbell adds.

When those stable periods end, however, the mood shifts are extreme and lead to disability for many people with the disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), approximately 2.8% of American adults had bipolar disorder last year, and nearly 83% of those had serious impairment — the highest proportion of disability among people with mood disorders.

[READ: What’s the Difference Between Bipolar Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder?]

Signs and Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Mania and depression tend to manifest much differently, though people with bipolar disorder may experience symptoms of both simultaneously. Generally, depending on the type of episode, they will have at least some of these symptoms.

Mania symptoms

— Hyperactivity, excitability and irritability

— Boundless energy

— Significantly less sleep

— Racing thoughts

— Uncharacteristically rapid speech

— Decreased tolerance for frustration

— Impulsiveness and reckless behavior

— A notable increase in goal-directed activity (socially, at work, school or sexually)

— Grandiosity or inflated self-esteem

— Hallucinations and delusions

To meet the medical criteria for bipolar disorder, people must have a history of one or more episodes of mania or hypomania (a milder form of mania).

Mania may not involve elevated mood and is not generally a happy time for people who experience it. Instead, it’s a period of intense agitation and arousal that curtails their ability to sleep and manage other daily tasks.

These episodes can be extremely distressing for the person with bipolar disorder as well as family and friends around them. Patients may end up hospitalized during episodes of mania.

Depressive symptoms

— Prolonged lethargy and loss of energy

— Feelings of guilt, despair and worthlessness

— Sadness and hopelessness

— Unwanted weight loss or weight gain

— Sleep difficulties, from excessive sleeping to insomnia

— Decrease in performing daily activities, such as bathing

— Suicidal thoughts

Depressive episodes are typically severe, leaving people unable to get out of bed or engage with work, school or family duties.

Early onset of symptoms

Symptoms of bipolar disorder often develop at a young age, says Dr. Andrew Nierenberg, director of the Dauten Family Center for Bipolar Treatment Innovation and associate director of the Depression Clinical and Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“More than two-thirds of people will have the onset of some mood problem prior to the age of 25,” Nierenberg says. “A lot of them can have it as kids.”

Among U.S. adolescents ages 13 to 18, an estimated 2.9% have bipolar disorder, according to NIMH figures. The prevalence is 3.3% for adolescent girls and 2.6% for adolescent boys.

Similar to adults, children and teens with bipolar disorder go through unusual mood changes. As a parent, you may notice or hear from other family members or teachers about certain symptoms that could suggest bipolar disorder:

— Exceptional moodiness or excitability

— Notable highs and lows occurring more frequently than in other children

— Extreme behavior changes

— Bouts of significant irritability, frustration or aggression

— Inability to sleep

— Clouded thinking and a decline in academic performance

— Disrupted friendships and high drama with peers

— Episodes of self-harm or suicidality

[SEE: Top Drugs for Bipolar Disorder.]

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Not all cases of bipolar are the same. There are a few distinct types:

— Bipolar 1. Bipolar 1 is the most severe type. People with Bipolar 1 disorder have had a manic episode lasting at least a week or have been hospitalized with severe mania. They may have had major depression lasting 14 days or more. Major depressive episodes are not required for this diagnosis, “but most individuals do experience major depressive disorder additionally,” Campbell explains.

— Bipolar 2. This less severe form of bipolar disorder is characterized by at least one episode of hypomania and a major depressive episode.

— Cyclothymia. A related condition called cyclothymia (also known as cyclothymic disorder) involves recurring episodes of hypomania and depression. These are “less severe but persistent and occur over the span of at least two years in adults,” Campbell says.

— Unspecified. When symptoms don’t quite fit any of these categories, the illness maybe be classified as unspecified bipolar disorder.

Causes of Bipolar Disorder

Exactly why bipolar disorder impacts some people and not others isn’t entirely understood, but there are several factors that can elevate risk.

— Genetics. Multiple genes raise your odds. Having a first-degree relative, such as a parent, brother or sister with the condition, puts you at higher risk.

— Childhood trauma. Childhood trauma, neglect and abuse have been found to contribute to the severity of bipolar disorder symptoms. Adverse childhood events, such as emotional or sexual abuse, can create worse outcomes for bipolar disorder later in life.

— Lifestyle factors. Substance use can be a contributing factor to developing bipolar disorder, but it can also be a symptom of the disease.

— Other environmental factors. Brain injuries, living situation, certain viral infections and obstetric complications, such as maternal influenza during pregnancy, have all been associated with a higher risk of developing bipolar disorder.

How Is Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed?

For adults and adolescents alike, a bipolar diagnosis can be a difficult, lengthy process.

“Bipolar should only be diagnosed after a rigorous clinical interview conducted by a licensed professional, as both over- and underdiagnosis flourish in the present clinical landscape,” Campbell says.

During an evaluation, the provider conducts a comprehensive assessment of your medical and mental health history, along with the symptoms you’re experiencing.

“They also consider how these symptoms impact your daily life to determine if they align with a bipolar disorder diagnosis,” Willie says.

The clinician should also seek information from family members or other people close to the individual to gain insight into behavioral patterns and how they’re impacting the person. It’s not always clear to the individual with bipolar disorder the toll the illness is taking on them and their loved ones. Friends and family, however, are often better able to spot symptoms of mania than the person who’s experiencing them.

While manic behaviors are a key defining feature of bipolar disorder, it’s often the depressive symptoms that initially drive someone to seek help. It’s not uncommon for someone who’s been treated for depression to actually have bipolar disorder.

But arriving at an accurate diagnosis is important because antidepressants are often less effective and cause more adverse side effects in people whose depression is a component of bipolar disorder.

“Because this is a complex condition that can sometimes be mistaken for other mental health disorders, it’s crucial to seek evaluation from an experienced professional who can provide an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan,” Willie emphasizes.

How Is Bipolar Disorder Treated?

Treatment for bipolar disorder typically includes a combination of therapies:

— Medication. Medication is a cornerstone of bipolar disorder treatment, and there are three broad categories that may be used: mood stabilizers, such as lithium and lamotrigine; antipsychotic medications, such as olanzapine (Zyprexa) and risperidone (Risperdal); and antidepressants for certain individuals. All of these medications can cause side effects, so it’s important to understand what to watch out for and to talk with your provider if you develop any side effects, as medications and doses can be adjusted to address these issues.

— Psychotherapy. Talk therapy can help people with the disorder learn self-acceptance and healthy coping skills to manage mood changes and develop strategies for asking for help when needed.

— Peer support. Some people with bipolar disorder find that meeting with a support group for people with the same diagnosis can help them better regulate moods and learn tips and strategies to manage environmental and lifestyle factors.

— Lifestyle management. Eating right, getting plenty of exercise, establishing a healthy sleep routine, avoiding alcohol and other substances and managing stress effectively are all important elements of a patient’s overall care plan.

Treatments can help manage the disease, and people with bipolar disorder can and do thrive.

“The word ‘bipolar’ has unfortunately crept its way into the vernacular,” Campbell says.

This inappropriate use of a clinical term, when used to describe people who may struggle with erratic, impulsive or dysregulated behavioral patterns, perpetuates stigma and shame.

However, with proper treatment, Campbell adds, “people who struggle with bipolar disorder frequently go on to live relatively normal, fulfilling lives.”

More from U.S. News

How Can I Find the Best Psychiatrist?

What Is Concierge Medicine?

How Do I Get Motivated to Exercise When I’m Depressed?

A Patient’s Guide to Bipolar Disorder originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/31/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.