A.k.a. Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $159 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $26 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $574.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $121 million to $124 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.21, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

