9 Controversial Stock Price Predictions for 2025

Stock price predictions for 2025 are increasingly “meta.” No, not the Facebook parent, but rather the idea that investments are…

Stock price predictions for 2025 are increasingly “meta.” No, not the Facebook parent, but rather the idea that investments are increasingly self-referential rather than reliant on outside or objective data. As proof, just consider artificial intelligence startups or popular social media picks that see dramatic runs simply because of sentiment and not hard facts. In such an environment, we see top stocks go up simply because they are expected to be top stocks, and big losers keep declining because they are expected to decline further.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Market purists lament the fact that traditional investment research doesn’t matter as much in this environment. But the reality is that it can be dangerous to invest solely based on analyses of discounted cash flow or earnings growth without factoring in investor sentiment.

Stock price predictions are perhaps the most obvious reflection of how Wall Street feels about a given name, and thus should be a critical part of any investment research. The following nine stocks all have particularly noteworthy price targets, both to the upside and to the downside:

Stock Market Cap Sector 2025 Price Prediction Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ticker: ANF) $4 billion Consumer discretionary $172 Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) $6 billion Consumer staples $39 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) $4 billion Health care $83 Ford Motor Co. (F) $37 billion Consumer discretionary $10 GameStop Corp. (GME) $11 billion Consumer discretionary $10 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $2.8 trillion Technology $172 Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) $200 billion Technology $87 Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) $41 billion Financials $68 Tesla Inc. (TSLA) $865 billion Consumer discretionary $342

*As of March 5 close.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Market cap: $4 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary 2025 price prediction: $172

In 2024, once-iconic apparel firm Abercrombie seemed to be on track with its turnaround plans. The company raised its full-year outlook, and the stock’s valuation was dirt cheap relative to its growth potential and its peers. Unfortunately, the rosy price targets that were hung on ANF stock over the past year seem a far cry from where it’s currently trading, at less than half the consensus target and about a third of the high-water mark of $220 a share. Still, a series of upgrades in 2025 from firms like UBS and the reiteration of “buy” ratings from firms like Raymond James may still give investors hope despite ugly short-term performance.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Market cap: $6 billion Sector: Consumer staples 2025 price prediction: $39

Picking any kind of consumer stock during a trade war is a risky bet, but zero-calorie Celsius is an up-and-coming beverage company that is worth a look. It’s volatile right now, with shares down about 70% in the past year, but its shares also rose more than 1,100% in the past five years. That makes it a stock to watch for both the bulls and the bears. With 30% revenue growth predicted this year and the pending acquisition of Alani Nu for nearly $2 billion to tighten the firm’s grip on the energy drink market, Wall Street is expecting CELH’s fortunes to improve. Case in point: Needham raised its price target to $40 and maintained a “buy” rating on the shares in early 2025, giving the stock a consensus target that is more than 40% above current levels.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Market cap: $4 billion Sector: Health care 2025 price prediction: $83

CRISPR Therapeutics is a cutting-edge gene-editing company that has long been at the center of conversations about the future of medicine and biotechnology. Unfortunately, while altering sequences of genomic DNA to fight cancer may sound nice in a press release, the realities haven’t lived up to the hype just yet. The company is still bleeding cash and has a mere $50 million in revenue despite its significant market value. It also happens to be down more than 40% from where it was trading at the beginning of 2024. But for what it’s worth, Wall Street likes what it sees on the R&D side, with Citigroup ranking CRSP stock a “buy” and a consensus price target that is roughly 50% higher than current levels. This is definitely a high-risk investment, but based on these price targets there may be room for this health care stock in aggressive portfolios.

Ford Motor Co. (F)

Market cap: $37 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary 2025 price prediction: $10

With some of the sexier names on this list, you may wonder what the heck Ford is doing on a list of the most interesting stock price predictions for 2025. Well, that’s because the 120-year-old automaker regularly ranks as one of the top five stocks by trading volume on all of Wall Street — meaning both the bulls and the bears are closely watching this vehicle manufacturer. Ford has a lot of interesting questions around it as a self-contained investment, including whether it can deliver on its turnaround plans, but it is also a proxy of sorts for a number of big-picture trends like the future of the EV revolution and the impact of trade wars on global supply chains and consumer confidence.

For what it’s worth, the 2025 price target for F stock is only about 10% higher than current levels. But the range reaches all the way to $17 at the high end, which would be nearly double current prices. Even if the stock never hits that mark this year, the many differing opinions on Wall Street make Ford a volume leader to watch.

[Read: 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025]

GameStop Corp. (GME)

Market cap: $11 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary 2025 price prediction: $10

If investors heard of a stock with a $10 price target and a current share price that is more than twice that figure, chances are they would stampede for the exit. But GameStop is the original “meme stock” and has proven Wall Street wrong many times in the past. The company is running slightly better than break-even despite slumping revenue, so upcoming earnings could cause big one-day moves if actual performance is out of line with forecasts. That said, many major Wall Street firms have backed off coverage of GME stock precisely because it’s so hard to pin down how this pick will behave. Even if you’re not a GameStop shareholder, this is definitely a price target to watch just to see how smart the so-called “smart money” on Wall Street is compared with the army of retail investors who monitor GME on social media.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market cap: $2.8 trillion Sector: Technology 2025 price prediction: $172

It’s hard to imagine a more closely watched stock lately than Nvidia. Shares have surged more than 1,500% in the past five years, and the firm currently ranks as the third-largest U.S. company by market value thanks to its in-demand chips. Of course, recent supply chain disruptions brought on by a global trade war could upend this run — and besides, it’s natural for investors to wonder whether the stock has overheated regardless of the geopolitical landscape. But with a consensus NVDA price target that remains roughly 50% above current levels and 58 out of 63 Wall Street analysts ranking the stock “buy” or better, it may not be wise to bet against this leading semiconductor stock and its gravity-defying momentum.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Market cap: $200 billion Sector: Technology 2025 price prediction: $87

On one hand, Palantir is trading right around its 2025 stock price target, so it may not be particularly interesting to many investors. On the other, the stock is up 250% in the last 12 months to rank as the top performer in the entire S&P 500 index and has proven time and time again that it has no problem blowing through investor expectations. The firm went public through a “direct listing” in 2020 that sidestepped the traditional IPO path, and it has been on a tear ever since. Born out of a data analytics platform created in response to the terrorist attacks of 9-11, its “big data” platform has been widely used by the U.S. government as well as the private sector as a problem-solving tool for the modern age. Palantir is one of the trendiest names when it comes to artificial intelligence, so it will be interesting to see if current targets move higher as a bullish reflection of the environment for AI stocks like PLTR — or if the big run is indeed over as success is priced in and Wall Street moves on to other trendy names.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Market cap: $41 billion Sector: Financials 2025 price prediction: $68

Robinhood has made a name for itself as a populist and mobile-friendly approach to investing that has connected with younger traders. The company is expecting 25% revenue growth this fiscal year as it continues to expand, and many analysts are bullish on the bright future of HOOD stock. Robinhood shares are up more than 20% so far in 2025 and up almost 200% in the past 12 months, but if you listen to Wall Street this is only the beginning. Current targets are roughly 50% higher than present levels, and based on prior performance that doesn’t seem entirely unrealistic.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Market cap: $865 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary 2025 price prediction: $342

There is perhaps no company that’s more divisive than Tesla right now, and the Wall Street community is split dramatically on the future of this trendy stock in 2025. While current consensus targets are about 20% to 30% above present prices for TSLA, the range is incredibly wide, with a low of $135 that would represent a 50% decline and a high of $550 that would be almost double current levels.

Revenue predictions continue to be strong, with growth targets of 15% this year and 20% in fiscal year 2026, but there is serious risk that the controversial actions of founder Elon Musk coupled with tighter family budgets could drive some U.S. consumers away from the brand. Only time will tell how things shake out, however, making the stock price targets for Tesla an interesting area of Wall Street to watch.

More from U.S. News

7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy in 2025

7 Best Investments During a Recession

5 of the Best Companies to Invest In for 2025

9 Controversial Stock Price Predictions for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/06/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.