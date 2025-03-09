9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

It’s easy to get lost in the current flood of headlines trumpeting trade wars and a possible recession. But investors…

It’s easy to get lost in the current flood of headlines trumpeting trade wars and a possible recession. But investors should remember that the most profitable approach to stocks is a marathon, not a sprint.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The majority of Americans utilize years or decades of growth to fund their retirement, rather than expecting one massive profit booked over the course of a few weeks or months. Investing with this first approach tends to be simpler, as you don’t have to time the market perfectly, and it can also bring greater peace of mind. After all, the pandemic-related crash for many stocks just a few short years ago has already been erased by subsequent gains.

If you have the patience and fortitude to take a long-term approach with your investments, then consider this list of nine growth-oriented stocks with a bright outlook for the next 10 years. Some are massive and entrenched leaders that are likely to keep rolling, and others are mid-sized stocks with big plans for the future. But all share unique business models and impressive growth figures that set them up for success in the next 10 years:

Stock Sector Market capitalization Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (ticker: BABA) Consumer cyclical $332 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $2.9 trillion Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Technology $207 billion Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Technology $125 billion Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Technology $2.7 billion Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Financials $39 billion Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Communication services $122 billion Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Technology $157 billion Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA) Health care $8.5 billion

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)

Market value: $332 billion

Asian e-commerce king Alibaba has been riding a big bounce-back rally lately, almost doubling in the last 12 months thanks to signs of improving relations between the company and the Chinese government that it is so reliant on. What’s more, on balance the geopolitical landscape and potential trade wars seem to be benefiting China — and BABA stock has only kept up its momentum lately as Asia has outpaced U.S. stocks. As the “Amazon of Asia,” Alibaba has a similar model as an e-commerce and tech infrastructure leader, and the organic growth of these business lines, coupled with first-mover power and the blessings of Beijing, make BABA a difficult stock to bet against in the decade to come.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $2.9 trillion

Nvidia has exploded more than 2,000% higher in the last five years thanks to its dominant position in next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. The stock has been volatile amid short-term pressures around trade policies and economic disruption, but it’s hard to imagine a tech stock that is better positioned to capitalize from long-term megatrends like artificial intelligence, Big Data and cryptocurrencies. Those gains have been built on consistently impressive revenue growth, and fiscal 2025 forecasts are looking for another 50% increase in the top line to boot. There’s admittedly risk in a high-flying name like this, but there’s also risk in smaller midsized tech stocks. NVDA has a tremendous track record and deep pockets that should give investors confidence, even if shares have softened up in recent months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Market value: $207 billion

Palantir is up about 260% in the last 12 months to rank as the top-performing stock in the entire S&P 500 in the last year. There’s good reason for that, too, as the data analytics and artificial intelligence platform is plotting 30% revenue growth this year and another 30% in fiscal 2026 thanks to long-term megatrends that have investors salivating. A long-term partner of the intelligence community and U.S. Department of Defense, there are many reasons to expect PLTR to be much more than a flash in the pan based on an AI fad. The company is comfortably profitable, and is predicting more than 35% earnings growth this year as proof that its flashy mission can and will deliver when it comes to the bottom line.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Market value: $125 billion

A market leader in cybersecurity and one of the largest dedicated companies in the industry, Palo Alto Networks is a direct way to play the long-term risks posed by hackers, ransomware and bad actors on the internet. For starters, it has an entrenched business protecting major companies and institutions including Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the University of Michigan. That provides for a strong baseline of revenue. On top of that, analysts expect roughly 15% revenue growth both this year and again in fiscal 2026 as a result of increased demand for services. Shares of PANW are up about 30% in the last 12 months and roughly 680% in the last five years thanks to its proven record of success. It’s hard to imagine cyber risks going away, and as a result it’s hard to imagine a future where PANW isn’t thriving.

[Read: 7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy in 2025]

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Market value: $2.7 billion

Unlike aforementioned giant Nvidia, Rigetti is a mid-sized stock with big growth potential thanks to tech hardware trends. Its specialization is in quantum computing and next-gen computer services. Quantum computing uses the principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems faster and simultaneously versus slow, single-task traditional computing. And while Rigetti is still in the early phases, it is scaling up fast with 30% revenue growth expected this fiscal year, which analysts then see accelerating to 140% growth next fiscal year. Shares are surging too, up more than 400% in the last year on the hopes of tremendous long-term growth thanks to this revolutionary technology.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Market value: $39 billion

Robinhood has made a name for itself for its populist and mobile-friendly approach to investing that has connected with younger traders. The company is expecting 25% revenue growth this fiscal year as it continues to expand, and shares have more than doubled in the last year on a result of its favorable outlook. With more than 25 million funded accounts and almost $200 billion in investor assets, this is a disruptive financial stock that continues to impress — and is likely to continue on its growth path in the years ahead. With a brand that has connected primarily with younger traders through a mobile-friendly interface and crypto-related offerings, legacy asset managers should fear HOOD as a real threat to their business as it continues to grow and retain customers in the years ahead.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Market value: $122 billion

One of the top-performing large-cap stocks of the last several months, Spotify has been on a roll after a period of cost-cutting and restructuring that has sparked significant profitability improvements even as revenue continues to grow by double-digits. SPOT ended fiscal 2024 with earnings that showed gross margin and free cash flow both hitting records, and shares have more than doubled over the last 12 months thanks to continued operational improvements. The stock continues to hit all-time highs and stands out as a streaming media leader that has a bright future in the years ahead. When you consider the long-term decline in physical media sales, including another ugly 19% drop in 2024 CD sales compared to 2023, it seems hard to believe in a future without Spotify as the music player of choice.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Market value: $157 billion

Though incredibly hyped-up at the time of its 2019 initial public offering, Uber stock underperformed for much of the period after it hit public markets a little more than five years ago. However, the stock is one of the rare standouts of 2025 — and longer-term, it has simply been on a tear since its post-pandemic low of 2022; UBER stock has more than tripled while the S&P 500 is up a mere 35% in that period. That’s partly thanks to COVID-related operational issues, but also because UBER stock had to go through the normal dust-settling that is required for newly minted stocks as Wall Street adjusts expectations and gets a handle on the facts. And right now, the facts are looking good with 15% revenue growth predicted this year and next. UBER’s first-mover power with its ride-hailing app continues to pay dividends as it grows into food delivery as well as into new markets. That makes it a growth stock to rely on for the next decade.

Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)

Market value: $8.5 billion

Development-stage pharmaceutical companies are very high risk but also potentially high reward as they develop innovative new treatments. Verona definitely fits that model, with a focus on respiratory diseases with otherwise unmet needs. The company just launched a COPD treatment Ohtuvayre, the first novel treatment advance in more than a decade, and analysts are expecting a staggering 630% growth rate in revenue this fiscal year as a result. There’s a lot of challenges along the way if VRNA wants to become a Big Pharma mainstay, but the signs are pointing to big potential for this up-and-coming drugmaker. And unlike some of the other stocks on this list, VRNA could provide a huge payday via acquisition by deep-pocketed pharma leaders if it continues to put out successful products and make a name for itself in the years ahead.

More from U.S. News

9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/20/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.