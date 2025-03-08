8 Forgotten Home Maintenance Tasks

Many people look forward to becoming homeowners only to realize there’s a lot of work involved. From clearing out snow…

Many people look forward to becoming homeowners only to realize there’s a lot of work involved. From clearing out snow during the winter to mowing the lawn throughout spring and summer, there’s plenty of ongoing work for homeowners to do.

But maintenance tasks you don’t need to perform regularly can easily fly under your radar. Skipping them could not only cause you problems, but also cost you money. With that in mind, here are a number of home maintenance tasks that tend to fall by the wayside.

1. Refrigerator Coil Cleaning

You rely on your refrigerator to keep your food safe. But neglecting to clean your refrigerator coils is a big mistake, says Tim Choate, Petaluma, California-based founder and CEO at RedAwning.com.

“Dusty refrigerator coils overload your fridge and raise your energy costs,” he says.

To clean your refrigerator coils, unplug your fridge and use a soft-bristled brush to dislodge dirt and debris. Then vacuum it up using a vacuum cleaner hose attachment.

2. Sump Pump Testing

You rely on your sump pump to help prevent flooding in your basement. If you’re not inspecting your sump pump regularly, it’s asking for trouble, says Choate.

“Testing your sump pump is sometimes overlooked, but it may be the difference between a dry basement and a flooded disaster, especially in older houses or in areas with significant rainfall,” he says.

Sump pump inspections should be performed at least twice a year, preferably before and after each significant storm season, says Choate.

3. HVAC Service

Your HVAC system is what keeps your home warm or cool, depending on the time of year. So it’s important to have it serviced before summer and winter to ensure that it’s working optimally, says Ben Baca, implementation manager at SmartAC.com in Prescott, Arizona.

“Many people don’t consider having a professional maintain their HVAC equipment until it’s too late and a breakdown has already occurred,” Baca says. “Anyone with a gas or oil furnace should have their equipment inspected for safe operation at least once a year.”

Further to this, Baca suggests looking into HVAC maintenance programs. “Many HVAC contractors offer maintenance programs which offer a variety of benefits, including discounts on repairs or service calls as well as maintenance visits,” he says.

4. HVAC Filter Replacement

According to Nathan Miller, president and founder of Rentec Direct in Grants Pass, Oregon, it’s important to have your HVAC system serviced and change its filters regularly.

“In my 20-plus years as a landlord, I’ve found that failing to replace furnace filters is one of the most common oversights,” he says. “It might seem like a nuisance or waste of money, but a clogged filter actually forces the blower fan to work harder, which will drive up your energy costs and limit your heating and cooling efficiency.”

Miller suggests swapping out filters every one to three months, depending on use.

5. Dryer Vent Cleaning

A clogged dryer vent could, at the very least, make your clothing take longer to dry. And in a worst-case scenario, it could be a fire hazard. That’s why Baca says this is one home maintenance task not to overlook.

“Dryer vents should be cleaned on average once per year for most households,” he says. He cautions that the frequency depends on use. “For families who do multiple loads of laundry a day, you may need to have the dryer vent cleaned more than once per year,” he adds.

6. Touch-Up Painting

You might choose to repaint a room in your home when you feel ready for a change. But Carr Lanphier, CEO at Improovy in the Chicago area, says touch-up painting is something you should do regularly.

“This one is so easy to forget because faded, scuffed paint becomes so much less obvious an eyesore when you’re looking at it every day,” Lanphier says. “But from my experience, it can be pretty obvious to guests and visitors and can tend to make your home look a little run down and shabby even if the rest of your decor and paint is on point.”

Lanphier says to touch up your trim and high-touch areas once you start to see signs of wear.

7. Water Heater Flushing

Having access to a hot shower every day is something many people might take for granted. But if you don’t flush your water heater regularly, you could end up with problems, says Abe McMahan, owner of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors of the Twin Cities.

The problem, says McMahan, is that the typical water heater is out of sight so homeowners tend to neglect it.

“Many people assume it’s maintenance-free,” he says. However, failing to flush a water heater could lead to sediment buildup that reduces efficiency. It can also increase your energy costs and shorten the lifespan of your water heater. McMahan suggests an annual flush to maintain optimal performance.

8. Spot Ventilation

Homeowners are often advised to ensure their spaces are properly ventilated. But Marco Radocaj, owner at Balance HVAC in Vero Beach, Florida, says homeowners tend to overlook the importance of spot ventilation.

“Spot ventilation refers to temporary fans designed to exhaust unwanted indoor air,” he explains. “Think about it. When we’re cooking, we’re generating heat, humidity and indoor chemistry. … Every time we shower, we’re filling a relatively small space with thick, wet steam.”

Radocaj says using range and bath ventilation should be part of your daily routine for maintaining a healthier home. But he also says, “Temporary is the magic word here.”

Ideally, you should start a fan a few minutes before each activity and keep it running during and a few minutes after. Then, turn it off. “Leaving it on too long can pull in unwanted outside air,” Radocaj says.

