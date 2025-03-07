7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy in 2025

There’s an old saying among investors that it’s really a “market of stocks” and not just a single stock market…

There’s an old saying among investors that it’s really a “market of stocks” and not just a single stock market that universally moves up and down. The idea is that even during boom times there are troubled companies that see their stocks slump, and even on Wall Street’s worst days there are some individual stocks that surge higher.

The following up-and-coming stocks represent the latter situation. Despite the challenges of 2025 with inflation fears and uncertainty around global trade and tariffs, the following seven companies hold tremendous promise — and tremendous potential gains for shareholders.

Past performance is never a guarantee of future returns, of course, but these seven up-and-coming stocks all have strong momentum and disruptive business models that make them worth consideration right now:

Stock Sector Market value Bloom Energy Corp. (ticker: BE) Industrials $5.4 billion GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Health care $2.8 billion GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Industrials $4.1 billion LandBridge Co. LLC (LB) Energy $6.1 billion Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Technology $2.7 billion Root Inc. (ROOT) Financials $2.8 billion Sanuwave Health Inc. (SNWV) Health care $325 million

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE)

Market value: $5.4 billion Sector: Industrials

Bloom is a power generation company that offers innovative fuel cell solutions that convert natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process that doesn’t require combustion or CO2 emissions. It’s innovative, sustainable and, most importantly, flexible and reliable as a backup generation source.

Bloom has seen shares more than double in the last 12 months thanks to predictions of roughly 20% revenue growth rates for this fiscal year and next year, coupled with a move into comfortable profitability. With an ailing grid and power uncertainty that creates risks for many industries, Bloom is an up-and-coming stock with an in-demand solution for an important business need in the years to come.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Market value: $2.8 billion Sector: Health care

GeneDx is a stock at the center of an exciting trend in health care, offering genetic testing to screen for disorders and diseases before they manifest in patients. WGS shares have seen tremendous growth due to general optimism over this kind of testing and the company’s specific strength, with shares up about 1,000% in the past 12 months. The diagnostics industry is hypercompetitive, so volatility is certainly part of the equation with this stock. However, analysts expect 17% revenue growth in both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, with earnings accelerating even faster — so there’s good reason for the recent enthusiasm for this health care startup.

GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Market value: $4.1 billion Sector: Industrials

Though it had fallen out of favor in previous administrations, private prison operator GEO Group is on a roll lately on hopes that the Trump administration will privatize many security operations and crack down on deportation and immigration matters that could cause an influx of inmates at detention facilities. So long as you don’t have any moral qualms about profiting off the prison industrial complex, GEO seems like a solid bet for the years ahead, with forecasts of 20% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. GEO stock has promptly doubled since Election Day on the promise of big business thanks to expected deregulation for the sector.

LandBridge Co. LLC (LB)

Market value: $6.1 billion Sector: Energy

A unique energy company that cuts out some of the pricing risks of integrated oil and gas firms, LandBridge owns and manages land that includes almost 280,000 acres in the Permian Basin of the West Texas region and into New Mexico. With a generally energy-friendly environment under President Trump and a very favorable outlook for fracking companies in particular, LandBridge is a great way to profit from an increase in output across this region without having exposure to the actual production processes.

LandBridge owns royalty interest in oil and gas production and also sells brackish water and other materials necessary for the fracking process. LB stock is up more than 240% in the last 12 months, and analysts predict an amazing 79% surge in revenue this fiscal year as friendly policies take hold and provide an instant boost to this up-and-coming energy stock.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Market value: $2.7 billion Sector: Technology

A specialist in quantum computers and next-gen computer processors, Rigetti is a key component in the modern technology ecosystem. It also offers cloud data support, algorithm development and other enterprise-level services on top of the circuits and hardware. Quantum computing — that is, high-tech applications that use principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems faster and sometimes simultaneously when compared with slow, single-task traditional computing — is a potentially transformational technology. But we’re still in the early phases.

As such, RGTI is still operating in the red as it scales up to meet demand. From a top-line perspective, analysts expect 30% revenue growth in 2025 and a whopping 140% growth rate next year. RGTI shares are up more than 500% in the last 12 months.

Root Inc. (ROOT)

Market value: $2.8 billion Sector: Financials

You might not think of insurance companies as particularly interesting or high-growth, but Root stands apart thanks to its unique approach to car insurance that relies on an app to track customer driving habits during a “test drive” period. Based on this information, Root then offers quotes or discounts based on your driving data.

By requiring on-the-road data for its policies, Root is able to get a better sense of risk. And coupled with its online-only sales model, it has been able to operate very efficiently and disrupt the traditional marketplace. The company is cruising toward profitability as revenue marches steadily higher. What’s even more impressive, however, is the stock’s more than 160% return over the last 12 months.

Sanuwave Health Inc. (SNWV)

Market value: $325 million Sector: Health care

Billing itself as a “shock wave technology company,” Sanuwave uses noninvasive, high-energy acoustic waves for medical applications that are designed to speed the repair and regeneration of tissue. While using sound waves to help with wound care sounds a bit like science fiction, the company has Food and Drug Administration approval for ultrasound therapy devices used to treat everything from diabetic foot ulcers to deep-tissue pressure injuries and surgical wounds.

The company is very much in its growth and development stage, with no profits to speak of and no major analyst coverage yet, so there is definitely risk in this up-and-coming health care startup. But with shares up 40% already from its March initial public offering, this could be a great chance to get in on the ground floor of an innovative and disruptive medical device company.

