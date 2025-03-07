7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the…

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the economy are constantly changing, creating risks for long-term investors. A dividend payment from a large, profitable company with a leading market share in a stable or growing industry is about the closest thing to a guarantee a long-term investor can find. In fact, dividends alone have accounted for about 40% of total stock market returns over the past 90 years.

Here are seven attractively valued dividend stocks investors can bet on for the long term, according to Bank of America analysts:

Dividend Stock Forward Dividend Yield JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) 2.1% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 2.3% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 2.4% Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 2.9% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 4.4% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 2.6% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 2.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with about $4 trillion in assets. JPMorgan took advantage of the 2023 U.S. regional banking crisis and acquired failed First Republic Bank after it was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. Analyst Ebrahim Poonawala says JPMorgan’s stock has an attractive risk-reward profile thanks to its superior execution and unparalleled strategic flexibility. Poonawala says JPMorgan’s earnings diversification and top-tier management team make the stock a best-of-breed U.S. bank investment. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $300 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $242.28 on March 7.

Sector: Financials Forward dividend yield: 2.1%

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Procter & Gamble produces household consumer products and owns several popular brands, including Pampers, Tide and Gillette. Analyst Bryan Spillane says investors should expect muted growth from Procter in the near term, given lackluster marketplace trends in India and China, as well as retailer destocking in the U.S. However, Spillane says the company is focused on long-term growth initiatives, including expansion into additional regions. The company will also be emphasizing its Betterment strategy, which includes upgrades in its female razors and laundry categories. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $190 price target for PG stock, which closed at $175.95 on March 7.

Sector: Consumer staples Forward dividend yield: 2.3%

[Read: 7 High-Return, Low-Risk Investments for Retirees]

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Home Depot is one of the largest North American home improvement retailers. Analyst Robert Ohmes says macroeconomic conditions in the U.S. housing market remain unpredictable in 2025, but he anticipates Home Depot will maintain its market share gains and outperform peers as growth in complex projects by professional customers accelerates. In addition, he says falling interest rates will support Home Depot’s same-store sales growth as more customers begin larger discretionary home improvement projects that typically require financing, such as kitchen and bathroom remodels. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $450 price target for HD stock, which closed at $376.80 on March 7.

Sector: Consumer discretionary Forward dividend yield: 2.4%

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Coca-Cola is a leading non-alcoholic beverage company. Spillane says consumer sentiment in the beverage category is positive in 2025, and Coca-Cola is facing easy year-over-year sales comparisons in China and the Middle East. He says Coca-Cola can leverage a combination of localized production, alternative sourcing and pricing power to manage commodity cost inflation. He projects 5% organic sales growth for Coca-Cola in fiscal 2025 and says the company’s pricing power, product mix flexibility and clear strategic direction set Coca-Cola apart from beverage peers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $77 price target for KO stock, which closed at $71.43 on March 7.

Sector: Consumer staples Forward dividend yield: 2.9%

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is a global oil major that operates exploration and production, petrochemical, and refining and marketing businesses. In January, Chevron reported its first oil production from its 50%-owned Tengizchevroil (TCO) Future Growth Project in the Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan. Analyst Jean Ann Salisbury says the TCO production news removes a major overhang for Chevron and sets the company up for a material free cash flow inflection ahead. In addition, Salisbury says Chevron is making progress in its Gulf Coast, Permian and downstream projects. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $180 price target for CVX stock, which closed at $156.34 on March 7.

Sector: Energy Forward dividend yield: 4.4%

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems provides networking, cloud and cybersecurity hardware and software solutions. Analyst Tal Liani says Cisco has reported accelerating order growth, including double-digit growth in Data Center and Campus sales. Following years of inventory absorption, Liani says high network utilization and artificial intelligence network build-outs are fueling rebounds in Cisco’s cloud, service provider and enterprise demand. He says Cisco has an impressive portfolio of routing, silicon and optical products to meet surging customer demand. Liani projects ongoing growth through at least fiscal 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $76 price target for CSCO stock, which closed at $63.94 on March 7.

Sector: Technology Forward dividend yield: 2.6%

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

IBM is a global technology company that provides enterprise software, infrastructure and services. After attending IBM’s recent Investor Day event, analyst Wamsi Mohan says IBM is positioned for improving free cash flow and consistent revenue growth in coming years. The company guided for at least 5% long-term annual revenue growth, and Mohan says IBM’s defensive product portfolio and attractive dividend make it an appealing investment on a total return basis. Mohan says IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence initiatives will be key long-term growth drivers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $270 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $261.54 on March 7.

Sector: Technology Forward dividend yield: 2.6%

