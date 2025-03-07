7 Best Weight Loss Drug Stocks to Buy in 2025

The diabetes and weight loss drug market is heating up in 2025, with significant growth signs everywhere. According to a…

The diabetes and weight loss drug market is heating up in 2025, with significant growth signs everywhere.

According to a recent study from Research and Markets, industry growth is running at an annual compound rate of 32.3% through the next six years, and annual sales are expected to soar from $10.5 billion in 2021 to an estimated $173.5 billion by 2031.

The report credits breakthrough weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk A/S’ (ticker: NOVO) Wegovy and CagriSema, Eli Lilly and Co.’s (LLY) Zepbound, and Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) MariTide for the rising industry growth rates. Meanwhile, the near future looks bright, too, with new obesity-fighting drugs like Novo’s oral semaglutide, Lilly’s orforglipron and Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s (GPCR) GLP-1 receptor agonist GSBR-1290 soon entering the market.

Consumers are on board, with an estimated 26% of U.S. adults planning to take a weight loss drug in 2025, according to eMarketer. Obesity drugs have also started showing up in employer health care packages, although cost constraints are limiting plan availability.

With anti-obesity medications gaining popularity across the U.S. and abroad, what drug stocks make the most sense for investors? Here are seven industry stocks with a clear pipeline to gains in 2025:

Stock YTD Performance* Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) 2.4% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 18.4% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 22.9% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.53% Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) -28.7% Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) -13.2% Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) 23.4%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Denmark-based Novo Nordisk’s share growth has slowed in 2025, with the stock price up just 2.4% for the year and down 20.5% over the past three months. Novo Nordisk management has warned the market that tariffs could crimp supply, which could boost already-high drug prices (its Wegovy weight loss drug currently sells for $499 monthly, down from $650). While U.S. tariff hikes haven’t hit Europe yet, if they do, Novo CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen has indicated that prices and sourcing costs could spike upward, threatening bottom-line growth.

The company was already reeling from Medicare’s decision to slash diabetes drug costs by up to 79% last August to comply with the Inflation Reduction Act. Novo was one of 10 companies with diabetes and weight loss drugs affected by the price cuts, which averaged 22%, according to an estimate from Leerink Partners. The price cuts are scheduled to commence in 2026, with U.S. seniors saving an estimated combined $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs.

Analysts still mainly back the stock, with BMO Capital’s Evan Seigerman issuing a new “buy” call on NVO with a $105 target price. The stock closed at $88.04 per share on March 6.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

In late February, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly made a big splash by announcing a new $27 billion program to develop the company’s drugs in the U.S. The outlay is part of Lilly’s $50 billion commitment to expand its drug manufacturing business.

Eli Lilly is also making inroads on the financials front, with earnings per share rising a whopping $114% (to $5.32 per share) on a non-GAAP basis in the most recent quarter, easily beating analysts’ expectations of $5.02 per share. Sales were up 45% to $13.5 billion, with diabetes drug Mounjaro and weight loss drug Zepbound leading the way.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal kept a “buy” rating on LLY in a new research note with a price target of $1,100. The stock closed at $912.76 per share on March 6.

Add a 0.66% forward dividend yield and the fact that Lilly has doubled its dividend payments since 2023, and it’s no wonder investors are on board with LLY.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

AMGN shares are up 22.9% year to date, with the stock closing at $317.82 per share on March 6. Among other performance attributes, AMGN offers a robust 3% dividend and has delivered a dividend increase for 12 consecutive years. Since 2011, Amgen’s dividend payout has risen nearly 750%, which no doubt agrees with the company’s shareholders. Revenues rose by 19% in 2024 to $33.4 billion, with product sales up 7% for the year.

Amgen also announced that its weight loss drug, MariTide, is entering two late-stage development trials, spiking shares briefly in early March. Company executives say MariTide’s development is going well and on schedule. The weight loss drug’s biggest advantage over rivals is that it’s a once-monthly injection, whereas its biggest sector competitors’ obesity-fighting drugs must be injected weekly. MariTide’s early-stage testing showed an average of 14.5% weight loss after three months of use. According to a JPMorgan research note, investors should be patient, as the Amgen weight loss drug isn’t expected to be sold commercially until 2028.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

New York-based Pfizer’s share price is performing sluggishly in 2025, up only 0.5% year to date as of March 6. Yet the stock remains a favorite with defensive investors, as the company excels across a wide range of drug offerings in key areas like oncology and specialty care. The stock also offers a sky-high 6.6% forward dividend yield, which goes a long way with more conservative investors. Pfizer management has said it will continue growing the dividend yield. Pfizer has also been on a heater over the past half-decade, with the company reporting $63.6 billion in total 2024 revenues — up 52% since 2020.

On the obesity-fighting front, Pfizer continues to test its one-a-day weight loss drug danuglipron, with company CEO Albert Bourla stating in January at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference that Pfizer is “all in” on its weight loss drug strategy and confident in the company’s market position.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

After a positive run through most of 2024, Viking Therapeutics has hit the skids, with its stock price down 28.7% year to date as of March 6. The 13-year-old San Diego-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializes in developing therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. VKTX shares faltered in early February after a tepid earnings report, particularly concerning with its VK2735 experimental obesity-fighting drug.

The company expects to roll out a final-phase VK2735 for obesity and diabetes patients sometime in the second quarter of 2025. An oral version of the drug is set for a three-month test later in 2025.

Viking has a lot riding on the drug, but analysts expect it to take off commercially. “Overall, there were no surprises with the earnings update, as VKTX continues to execute across their clinical programs,” Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith stated in a recent research note. “We continue to see fundamental and strategic value for their potentially best-in-class portfolio of obesity and metabolic disease programs.”

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR)

San Francisco-based Structure’s shares are also bogged down in 2025, sliding 13.2% year to date and 29.5% in the past three months. Yet, there’s a strong upside story to tell with GPCR. In the company’s Q4 earnings release, management said it had seen significant progress with its weight loss drug lineup. It announced a hefty $547 million financing round, which should boost its ongoing clinical-stage biopharmaceutical research. The company also has $883.5 million in cash on hand.

Analysts are lining up behind the stock, with William Blair initiating coverage with an “outperform” call. Leerink’s David Risinger held a “buy” rating with a $60 target price. GPCR shares closed at $23.53 per share on March 6.

Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY)

Switzerland-based Roche has rushed out of the blocks in 2025, with its share price up 23.4% year to date. Share ownership also comes with a healthy 3.2% forward dividend yield, pleasing income-minded shareholders. On a downbeat note, sales of its diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet have lagged, although sales of its other drugs have picked up the slack, with Roche reporting Q4 revenues up 7% on an annual basis. Share growth can mostly be credited to recent upbeat clinical trials of the company’s obesity drug, which came with Roche’s $2.7 billion purchase of drugmaker Carmot Therapeutics.

Carmot is developing a trio of clinical-stage incretin-based and oral-based obesity and diabetes treatments, two of which showed promise in mid-stage testing.

Thanks to its savvy Carmot acquisition, Roche is saving millions of dollars in weight loss drug research and development, and it’s getting results in trials from its pill-based weight loss drug CT-996, which, despite side-effect concerns, triggered a mean weight loss rate of 7.3% versus 1.2% for study participants who took the placebo.

Like Pfizer and Amgen, Roche could give investors promising exposure to the weight loss drug market while offering a wide breadth of other established drug treatments that already add to the company’s bottom line. Analysts are bullish on Roche, with UBS upgrading the stock from “hold” to “buy” and Bernstein keeping its “buy” rating.

Update 03/07/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.