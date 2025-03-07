7 Best Cryptocurrency ETFs to Buy

BlackRock Inc. (ticker: BLK) has emerged as a pivotal player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, largely due to the success of…

BlackRock Inc. (ticker: BLK) has emerged as a pivotal player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, largely due to the success of its spot Bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT).

This ETF has leveraged BlackRock’s brand name and economies of scale to rapidly grow, reaching $50 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of March. This makes IBIT one of the most successful ETF launches in history.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

But BlackRock isn’t resting on its laurels. The firm recently shook up the advisory and institutional investing scene by adding Bitcoin to its model portfolios for the first time.

A model portfolio is a pre-built investment strategy that BlackRock and other asset managers offer to financial advisors and institutional investors like university endowments, pension plans and family offices as a template.

These portfolios are typically designed to meet specific investment goals, such as growth, income or balanced exposure, with allocations determined by BlackRock’s team of analysts.

The inclusion of Bitcoin in these model portfolios is a significant milestone for crypto adoption, as it normalizes Bitcoin as a mainstream investment option. Experts believe it could drive demand for IBIT as advisors and institutions allocate crypto exposure to their client portfolios.

While retail investors can view these model portfolios on the BlackRock website, they aren’t limited to using IBIT for the crypto allocation.

There is no shortage of cryptocurrency ETFs available, ranging from spot Bitcoin and Ethereum funds to more sophisticated derivative-based strategies that offer income generation or leverage. Increasingly, there are also multi-asset allocation solutions that blend crypto with other assets, such as stocks and options, in a single ticker.

“Looking back at 2016, there was only one option to directly hold Bitcoin within your retirement account,” says Chris Kline, chief operating officer and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA. “Now, there are routes to hold crypto assets in nearly every type of financial account, and the market is better for it.”

Here are seven of the best cryptocurrency ETFs to buy today:

ETF Expense ratio Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) 0.15% Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) 0.73% Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) 0.65% Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (ZZZ) 1.01% Simplify Bitcoin Strategy Plus Income ETF (MAXI) 6.10%* Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF (NCIQ) 0.25%** Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC) 0.95%

*Defined as “total annual fund operating expenses” **Slated to increase to 0.5% on Jan. 1, 2026

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC)

“More options are good for investors, and the spot Bitcoin ETFs are a welcome addition to the market,” Kline says. “The massive inflow numbers these investments have shown this year reinforce that their convenience is helping drive wide-scale adoption.” While IBIT has been the clear winner in terms of AUM, it isn’t actually the most affordable option, with a 0.25% base expense ratio.

The cheapest spot Bitcoin ETF is currently BTC, which charges just 0.15%. This ETF was created as a spin-off using a portion of the assets from the larger and older Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC). As with GBTC, the Bitcoin tracked by this ETF is held in cold storage with Coinbase Custody Trust Co. GBTC currently has just over $3.3 billion in AUM, with each share representing 0.00044307 Bitcoin.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

“The Trump administration’s continued warming towards crypto has created a seismic shift forward for the industry,” Kline explains. “Strategic appointments of crypto-forward advocates, including Paul Atkins to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission and David Sacks as the inaugural artificial intelligence and crypto czar, underscore a deliberate recalibration of the fintech landscape.”

Just like how investors can own energy companies instead of commodity derivatives, investors can also own crypto companies instead of spot crypto. A great example is BLOK, which includes 49 blockchain-involved companies like Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). The ETF charges a 0.73% expense ratio and has $693 million in AUM.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS)

“As observed in 2024, blockchain and crypto-related stocks — such as miners and crypto exchanges — typically offer higher beta trades in a favorable crypto market environment or ahead of major events,” says Ido Caspi, research analyst at Global X ETFs. “The influx of institutional capital into Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens is also expected to increase crypto activity and, consequently, transaction fees.”

Investors can get the best of both worlds with BITS. This ETF starts by allocating 50% of its portfolio to CME Bitcoin futures. The other 50% is reserved for the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH), which tracks the Solactive Blockchain Index. This gives BKCH and BITS exposure to crypto miners, exchanges and holding companies. BITS charges a 0.65% expense ratio, which is inclusive of underlying fees from BKCH.

Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (ZZZ)

ZZZ is a simple-to-understand multi-allocation crypto ETF. Seventy-five percent of the ETF is allocated to the S&P 500, a benchmark of U.S. large-cap stocks screened for liquidity and earnings quality. The other 25% is allocated to CME Bitcoin futures contracts, which provides a high-risk, high-growth tilt. The ETF is rebalanced monthly back to a 75/25 allocation to keep volatility under control and prevent concentration risk.

ZZZ may be appealing to growth-minded investors desiring a crypto allocation but wanting to keep their portfolio simple and leave the rebalancing process to professionals. However, this ETF can be risky as it is exposed to both market and cryptocurrency risk. Because it lacks bonds, cash or downside hedging, investors should be comfortable with high day-to-day fluctuations.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy Plus Income ETF (MAXI)

MAXI is a more complex multi-allocation crypto ETF. This ETF can have anywhere from 50% to 200% exposure to Bitcoin using spot ETFs, futures, options or swaps. The allocation is determined based on technical indicators. Complementing this is an active options-based income strategy based on equity indices, fixed-income and commodity ETFs. This currently produces a 5.2% distribution yield.

MAXI’s holdings right now include a 112% allocation to CME Bitcoin futures, meaning that the ETF is currently leveraged. The ETF also has options sold on physical gold ETFs, MSTR stock, the Nasdaq-100, the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500. Due to its relative complexity, this ETF is best suited for advanced investors seeking income along with leveraged Bitcoin exposure.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF (NCIQ)

NCIQ is another multi-asset crypto ETF, but it does not hold any traditional assets like stocks or options. Instead, NCIQ only provides market-cap-weighted exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies. It invests directly in spot Bitcoin and Ethereum, meaning it does not use futures for exposure like ZZZ or MAXI. It currently tracks the Nasdaq Crypto U.S. Settlement Price Index.

Right now, NCIQ is 88.4% Bitcoin and 11.6% Ethereum, reflecting the dominance of the former. However, should the ETF structure be permitted to hold other cryptocurrencies like Solana or XRP in the future, NCIQ may add them. This ETF is currently charging a 0.25% management fee through Dec. 31, 2025. After this date, the fee waiver will expire and NCIQ will revert to a 0.5% management fee.

Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC)

“YBTC offers the potential for high income, as it generates income through a covered call strategy on Bitcoin,” says Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments. “This ETF provides upside exposure to Bitcoin subject to a cap, offering a unique blend of income generation and Bitcoin exposure without the complexities of direct Bitcoin investment or the hassle of trading options directly.”

YBTC’s strategy is made possible thanks to the availability of options for IBIT. The ETF uses various options strategies, buying and selling calls and puts to create a synthetic long position. Then, YBTC sells a short call, which caps upside but generates high income. Because Bitcoin is so volatile, IBIT is currently able to pay a high 29.3% distribution yield. The ETF also has weekly payouts, which is a rarity.

[Read: 6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025]

More from U.S. News

7 Best Cryptocurrency Mining Stocks

7 Best Cryptocurrency Investing Strategies

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment, With Trump Favoring Cryptocurrency?

7 Best Cryptocurrency ETFs to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/12/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.