3D Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 19 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $111 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $255.6 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $440.1 million.

3D Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $435 million.

