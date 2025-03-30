30 Top Things to Do in Utah

Utah’s geography makes it one of the most unique places in the country. From flat expanses of salt that seem…

Utah’s geography makes it one of the most unique places in the country. From flat expanses of salt that seem to go on for miles to vibrant red rock formations that make you feel like you’ve landed on Mars, this state is something of a natural playground.

Utah boasts five national parks and more than 40 state parks for visitors and residents to explore. Plus, with the state’s array of small towns, mountains, ski areas and an urban hub in Salt Lake City, you’ll find it difficult to get bored in Utah. On the other hand, since there are so many adventurous activities and cool attractions at your fingertips, you may have difficulty deciding where to begin. Keep reading to narrow down your short list of things to do in Utah.

Arches National Park

Soaring sandstone arches and towering hoodoos make Arches National Park in southeastern Utah one of the most striking places in the state. The snowcapped La Sal Mountains in the distance add to this area’s beauty. If you only have a few hours to explore, drive the scenic 36-mile round-trip through the park. You’ll pass Balanced Rock as well as the Windows section, home to a large concentration of arches. If you have a half-day or more, some of the most popular hikes take you to Delicate Arch and Double Arch. Less crowded options include the 0.3-mile Sand Dune Arch Trail with plenty of shade as well as the 3-mile round-trip hike to Ring Arch.

Spring and fall bring cooler temperatures, and visitors particularly recommend sunrise and sunset for fewer crowds and beautiful lighting. Thanks to the park’s convenient location near the town of Moab, you can stroll downtown and grab a bite to eat after a long day of hiking. Entrance to national parks is free with the annual America the Beautiful pass. Parkgoers planning to visit between April and October (excluding part of July and August) must make a timed-entry reservation up to six months in advance to enter the park, and still be prepared for a wait at the entrance station.

Canyonlands National Park

For a less crowded park than the Grand Canyon with similar geological features, consider Canyonlands National Park in southeastern Utah. The Colorado and Green rivers cut through the park and act as natural dividers between three designated sections: Island in the Sky, The Needles and The Maze. Island in the Sky is the most popular as it’s the closest to Moab and contains a scenic driving route with ample pullout spaces and picnic areas. Visitor-favorite stops include Mesa Arch and Aztec Butte. If you have time, check out nearby Dead Horse Point State Park to see a spectacular sunset over the canyon.

For a more off-the-grid experience, head to the park’s Needles section via state Route 211. The Needles is a good location for more advanced hikers and is overall less accessible than Island in the Sky. Dramatic views of towering sandstone fins and columns await those who make the trek — hence its name, The Needles. The Maze is the most remote and least visited area of the park. This section features very difficult roads and challenging trails; you’ll find world-famous rock art and geological formations, but you shouldn’t travel there without the proper equipment and the ability to be self-sufficient for at least three days. The roads are also frequently impassable in winter.

Bryce Canyon National Park

At this park in southern Utah, you can explore mazes of towering hoodoos as you descend into the canyon — or admire them from above while strolling along the rim. Bryce Canyon is the smallest of Utah’s five national parks, and it’s easy to explore in a day. Be sure to stop at Sunset Point and Sunrise Point to take in the views. Then, hike the Queen’s Garden and Navajo Loop trails for an approximately 3-mile tour of the land. For a scenic driving tour instead, start the 36-mile round-trip at Rainbow Point on the southern end of the park. Experienced hikers can try challenging trails such as the 8-mile Fairyland Loop or the strenuous out-and-back 4-mile Hat Shop trail.

Most people choose to park at the Sunset Point lot, which acts as the trailhead for an array of hikes — and boasts spectacular views. Note that the park is open in winter but there may be closures due to ice and snow. For more specific guided activity options, check out the free ranger-led programs at the park. You can drive to this park from St. George (about 140 miles southwest), Salt Lake City (about 270 miles to the north) or Moab (around 250 miles east). Or, plan to stay overnight in one of the nearby hotels.

Zion National Park

Zion is Utah’s most visited national park for good reason. It’s characterized by the gaping Zion Canyon, drawing adventurers looking for one-of-a-kind canyoneering opportunities. Meanwhile, hikers will find an expansive network of trails to choose from in Zion National Park, with many routes offering adrenaline-pumping experiences. Angels Landing, one of the most famous and highly trafficked routes in the park, starts at the Grotto Trailhead and weaves through narrow spaces and along steep, stomach-lurching drops for a strenuous 5.4-mile round-trip excursion. Hikers will need to enter a lottery in advance to win a permit for Angels Landing.

Less intense but equally beautiful hikes include the approximately 3-mile Watchman Trail, the 3.5-mile Pa’rus Trail and the roughly 2-mile Middle Emerald Pools Trail. Ranger-led programs are available as well. If you drive the park’s scenic road (on state Route 9 from Interstate 15 to Mt. Carmel Junction), you can view Angels Landing and other attractions from below. Note that in 2026, large vehicles will not be allowed to drive this road. Past travelers recommend visiting in late fall or early spring to avoid the sweltering temperatures and swarms of tourists common in the summer season. For easy access to this park located in southwestern Utah, consider staying in nearby St. George or Kanab.

Bonneville Salt Flats

About 110 miles west of Salt Lake City, the Bonneville Salt Flats consist of 30,000 acres of dazzling yet desolate white earth surrounded by desert mountains. The flats are a result of the ancient Lake Bonneville, which dried up long ago and left a salt crust and otherworldly landscape behind.

Visitors can drive their cars directly onto the flats when the area is dry, or park at the Salt Flats Rest Area and walk the flats on foot. The Bonneville Speedway is a section of the flats designated for car racing; the flat landscape and the salt’s moisture balance make for prime racing conditions. Some of the fastest driving speeds — including the record 630 mph — have been recorded on these flats. There are racing events held here each year, including Bonneville Speed Week and the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials each August.

The journey to the salt flats is essentially a straight shot on Interstate 80 from Salt Lake City; travelers recommend bringing snacks and water with you since you won’t pass many towns or stores on the trip. In winter, be sure to check weather updates and signs, as it’s unsafe to drive on the flats in wet conditions. The Bonneville Salt Flats are free to enter.

Salt Lake City

Known for being the center of American Mormonism, Utah’s capital city is home to plenty of religious and historical attractions. Spend some time in Temple Square, or visit the Natural History Museum of Utah and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts. Salt Lake City also offers an array of international cuisines and breweries. Some visitor favorites include Fisher Brewing Company, Templin Family Brewing and Bewilder Brewing Co. (but you must be at least 21 to enter breweries or bars in Utah). Families visiting the area may enjoy stopping at Utah’s Hogle Zoo or the free Clark Planetarium. For lodging, check out the best hotels in Salt Lake City.

There are also plenty of ski resorts in the Salt Lake City region. Experienced skiers love Snowbird for its 140-plus runs — many of which are quite steep — while Solitude Mountain Resort offers more beginner and intermediate options among its 82 trails. The four major resorts are conveniently located about 30 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport. Solitude, Brighton and Alta all require advance parking reservations for most of the season, while Snowbird does not. If you’re skiing on the weekend, expect long traffic waits and potentially full parking lots. Note that weather conditions may require you to take one of the Utah Transit Authority buses rather than drive because of Utah’s traction law.

Lake Powell

Deep blue water surrounded by towering red rock cliffs makes the picturesque Lake Powell well worth a trip. Known as one of the largest artificial reservoirs in the country, Lake Powell is located in southern Utah and spills into northern Arizona, where it is one of the state’s most popular lake destinations. The water is used for swimming as well as both nonmotorized and motorized water sports; there are many equipment rental areas nearby. The reservoir is encircled by 2,000 miles of shoreline, although much of it is only accessible by foot or by water. Traveler-approved hiking opportunities include Davis Gulch and West Canyon.

While there are some hotels in the surrounding area, previous visitors recommend staying in a houseboat for a unique way to experience Lake Powell. There are quite a few houseboats for rent but travelers do advise looking for newer houseboats. Many of these houseboats — which you can book in advance on Lake Powell’s website — come equipped with amenities such as kitchens, grills, bedrooms and even waterslides for fun, easy access to the lake. You don’t need a boating license to rent a houseboat, but many rental companies will offer renters a lesson before they depart on their floating home.

Capitol Reef National Park

Located north of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and west of Canyonlands, this park offers diverse terrain split into different sections and less tourists than Utah’s better-known national parks. You can see much of Capitol Reef National Park from your car, though you may want high clearance and four-wheel drive for some sections. The main Scenic Drive stretches roughly 8 miles and takes passengers past notable geological features like the Moenkopi Formation, Waterpocket Fold, Grand Wash and Wingate Sandstone; however, this route is scheduled to be under construction in 2025 and subject to closures. Another driving option is the nearly 60-mile Cathedral Valley Loop, which weaves through a more remote section of the park, passing massive sandstone structures like Temple of the Sun.

If you’re exploring on foot, the easy-to-moderate Hickman Bridge and Cassidy Arch trails showcase Capitol Reef’s sandstone arches, while the leisurely Grand Wash trail brings hikers through narrow canyons. Visit the Fruita Rural Historic District — home to an old Mormon settlement and fruit orchards — and enjoy a pie at the Gifford House. What’s more, ranger-led programs like geology talks and astronomy tours are available for free. Many travelers recommend exploring Capitol Reef on the way to or from Bryce Canyon via Scenic Byway 12. Consider glamping overnight at Capitol Reef Resort in a Conestoga wagon.

Visit downtown Moab

If you’re planning to visit Arches or Canyonlands National Park, Moab is the best place to hang your hat. There are plenty of lodging options in town no matter your budget. While many people travel to Moab because of its proximity to natural wonders, the downtown area itself is also worth exploring. You can visit Moab’s cafes, peruse food truck options and explore local attractions like the Moab Museum. There are also two popular breweries you can check out. You’ll find art galleries and independent shops selling pottery, traditional Native American jewelry and souvenirs. Recreational activities abound in the city, from river rafting and horseback riding to rock climbing and all-terrain vehicle tours.

Past travelers recommended booking an ATV tour or renting a vehicle through the Moab Tour Company. Don’t miss the chance to drive along the Colorado River on the stunning state Route 128 (but watch out for cyclists). After the sun sets, head outside of the city to a remote area for excellent stargazing opportunities: Arches, Canyonlands and Dead Horse are all International Dark Sky Parks.

Ski in Park City

Park City is the perfect winter playground for skiers and adventurers. There are two major ski resorts in the area with similar pricing, as well as a lively downtown and ample upscale accommodation options. Park City Mountain Resort — the largest ski resort in the country — offers a plethora of shredding options for skiers and snowboarders of all levels. There are nearly 350 trails across 7,300-plus acres of skiable terrain. Adrenaline junkies can hit any of the eight terrain parks, which vary by difficulty level.

Deer Valley Resort offers a more intimate ski setting compared to its counterpart thanks to its smaller size and more groomed, beginner-friendly trails; however, snowboarders are not allowed at Deer Valley. Both mountain resorts offer tons of fresh powder (typically seeing an average of 355 inches annually), so the slopes in Park City are usually skiable from November to April. No matter which resort you choose, you won’t be far from the city center. The historic downtown offers boutiques, pubs and fine dining experiences. Galleries and theaters bring life to the town as well. In summer, enjoy farmers markets, festivals and other events. Best of all, Park City has free public buses.

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

Millions of years of erosion, high-powered winds and water flow resulted in a striking landscape scattered with lofty buttes and distinctive rock formations. This area, now known as Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, is open year-round. Visitors can drive through the park on a scenic section of U.S. Route 163 or venture onto the 17-mile Tribal Valley Loop. Permits for the loops are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and 4WD is recommended. Because this park is operated by Navajo Nation Parks & Recreation rather than the federal government, a national parks pass will not grant entry here.

If you want to escape the car, you can also book a formal tour of the land. Classic vehicle-operated tours take you to the top attractions, while horseback tours provide a more unique experience. It’s important to note this land belongs to the Navajo Nation and is sacred to the tribe. If you want to learn more about the land’s cultural significance, book a tour operated by a Navajo local. As you explore, the scenery might look familiar since the park has been used as the backdrop for many films, including “Stagecoach,” “Forrest Gump” and “Once Upon a Time in the West.”

St. George

This city in the southwestern corner of Utah offers plenty of activities, whether it’s your final destination or just a stop along your road trip. Travelers visiting sans kids can admire the city’s massive Mormon temple and visit a plethora of art galleries. What’s more, downtown offers plenty of bars and restaurants. A children’s museum and a spacious town square — complete with a lazy river and picnic areas — make the city a great stop for those traveling with kids, too. Parents also recommend bringing little ones interested in dinosaurs to the St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm, where they can marvel at fossilized dinosaur tracks.

St. George benefits from plenty of sunshine and mild to hot weather, which means it’s great for outdoor activities. Explore the red rock formations at Pioneer Park, hike the trails in nearby Snow Canyon State Park, and swim in the reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park. Past travelers also recommend driving to Quail Creek State Park for swimming, kayaking and camping. St. George is frequented by visitors to Zion National Park as the city sits about 40 miles west of the park. Check out the city’s top hotels for somewhere to stay in St. George.

Grand Staircase – Escalante National Monument

This national monument offers a rugged landscape with striking geological features like arches, slot canyons and mesas. Named for its rock layers and proximity to the Escalante River, this area was declared a national monument in 1996. The size of the protected area has been in dispute since 2017, but with the current boundaries it roughly extends from Capitol Reef National Park to Bryce Canyon National Park. Most recreation opportunities can be found near Escalante, such as hiking and off-roading. Traveler-favorite hikes include the Upper and Lower Calf Creek Falls trails as well as the Escalante Natural Bridge route. The Spooky and Peek-a-boo slot canyons are popular for canyoneering.

The western region of the monument is much more rugged and remote. Visitors can drive almost to the Arizona border from Cannonville, Utah, on a backcountry road that passes sights like Grosvenor Arch, the Paria River and the Cottonwood Wash Narrows — just be prepared with 4WD, high clearance and extra supplies. The road is subject to washouts and is impassable when wet. There is no entrance fee for this national monument. Because of its location near several national parks, travelers say it’s easy to fit into a road trip itinerary. You can also experience great views of the monument on a drive from Bryce Canyon to Capitol Reef by following state Route 12 (also known as Scenic Byway 12).

Antelope Island State Park

Located in the Great Salt Lake, Antelope Island is an adventure lover’s paradise. You can try hiking, mountain biking or horseback riding on the network of trails. There are also spectacular wildlife viewing opportunities here. For starters, about 700 bison roam the island. If you visit in late October or early November, you can witness the annual bison roundup. The park’s other wildlife species include bighorn sheep, deer and, of course, antelope.

There are no formal lodging options on the island; if you want to stay overnight, you can reserve a spot at one of four frontcountry campgrounds or the one backcountry campground. Bridger Bay also has three cottages available for nightly rentals. The closest hotels are located on the mainland near Syracuse, Utah. The route from Salt Lake City is about 40 miles, so Antelope Island makes for a good day trip as well. Note that you should come prepared with food as there is only one restaurant — Island Buffalo Grill — on the peninsula. Be sure to bring bug spray, too, and check the current bug conditions.

Experience the Sundance Film Festival

Movie stars, directors and other celebrities flock to northern Utah each January to attend the Sundance Film Festival. Famous films like “Hereditary,” “Saw” and “The Blair Witch Project” have premiered to audiences at Sundance. In a typical year, the film festival draws tens of thousands of attendees from around the globe. Events at this 11-day festival take place in the theaters of Park City and Salt Lake City.

If you’re visiting Utah during mid- to late January, purchase a single film ticket, a festival pass for multiple screenings, or a ticket package that includes access to Q&As with the filmmakers and other events. Visitors should book accommodations early to ensure they secure a room with a reasonable rate (rates are known to at least double in price during this popular event). Check out the best hotels in Park City and the best hotels in Salt Lake City for lodging ideas.

Provo

This city in central Utah is known for being home to Brigham Young University — a large private research university sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Because of the college, there are plenty of restaurants to try, sporting events to enjoy and museums to peruse. Visitors recommend stopping by the Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum, the BYU Museum of Paleontology and the BYU Museum of Art.

However, there is more to Provo than the college campus: The city, situated at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains, is great for an outdoorsy vacation. Popular hikes include the moderate Rock Canyon Trail and the difficult “Y” Mountain Trail. The short but scenic route to Bridal Veil Falls also draws many visitors who want to catch a glimpse of the more than 600-foot-tall rushing waterfall. Adventurous hikers and backpackers will marvel at the views on the 15-mile Timpooneke Trail on Mount Timpanogos, the peak that dominates the Provo skyline. Utah Lake State Park — home to the largest freshwater lake in the state — is located near Provo as well and offers swimming, boating and camping opportunities.

Attend the Utah Arts Festival

If you’re visiting Utah in the summer, don’t miss the chance to experience the state’s largest outdoor festival. Attendees can witness performance and visual art from mostly local and some international artists. Events like literary and street theater productions and short film screenings add diversity to the festival; musical acts and dance groups bring a lively energy to the event. Everything at the festival is infused with art — even down to the food. Food and beverage vendors impress visitors with culinary art techniques and serve a variety of international cuisines.

The festival is held in downtown Salt Lake City and draws 35,000-plus attendees every year. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event; four-day package options are also available.

Address: 200 E. 400 S., Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Anasazi State Park Museum: Boulder

A trip to Anasazi State Park Museum is essentially a trip back in time. At this museum in southern Utah, visitors can explore the remains of an ancient Puebloan village and learn about the people who once occupied the land. This area was home to one of the largest Puebloan communities west of the Colorado River and is believed to have been occupied from A.D. 1160 to 1235. A walk along the unearthed stone walls can help you understand the structure of the village. In addition, an excavation uncovered more than 100 buildings and numerous artifacts from the village.

In the museum, admire showcases of traditional Anasazi pottery, tools and art. The on-site gift shop offers authentically designed crafts and educational books, so you can learn more about these ancient civilizations. Past travelers say the state park doesn’t take long to explore because of its small size (about 6 acres), but they agree it’s an educational stop for people of all ages.

Address: 460 state Route 12, Boulder, UT 847164

Ogden

Outdoor adventure and small-town charm draw visitors to Ogden in northern Utah, set about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City. This up-and-coming city sits in the shadow of the Wasatch Mountains — specifically the towering Mount Ogden and DeMoisy Peak — so there are plenty of recreational activities in store. Ogden offers easy access to Snowbasin Resort and Powder Mountain — two of the area’s premier ski resorts.

If you’re visiting in the summer, be sure to experience the Ogden River, whether by swimming, boating, fishing or strolling along the shores. You can also explore the region’s hiking and biking trails. Some visitor-approved hikes include the moderate Waterfall Canyon trail and the more challenging route to Malans Peak.

The downtown area is also not to be missed. Streets are dotted with art galleries, public art attractions, restaurants, breweries and dive bars. Plus, there are budget hotels and campgrounds all around the Wasatch for visitors to reserve. The Museums at Union Station teach travelers about the city’s rich yet tumultuous history as a railroad town. Ogden also offers free self-guided walking tours that start from Union Station at 25th Street and Wall Avenue.

Snow Canyon State Park

This expanse of red rock and petrified sand dunes covers 7,400 acres of land in southern Utah and is popular among travelers visiting nearby St. George or Zion National Park. Formed by an intense mixture of volcanic eruptions, flowing lava, rushing rivers and sandstone erosion, this state park’s landscape is anything but ordinary. Luckily, there are many ways to explore the area.

Those looking to drive through the park should head from St. George to Snow Canyon Drive. The road trip typically takes up to an hour or two with stops along the way. Jenny’s Canyon is a popular place to stop, as this slot canyon is located right off the road. Note that there will be construction projects happening in 2025.

If you want to get out and hike, try the easy Johnson Canyon Trail or the moderate Lava Flow Trail. Cyclists may enjoy touring the park by bike on the paved trail that loops from St. George through the park and back. If you’re looking to stay overnight, there are spaces to camp as well.

Enjoy adventure activities in Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

More than 3,700 acres of blush-colored sand dunes make Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park unique. One of the most exciting ways to experience the park is on an ATV tour. ROAM Outdoor Adventure Co is the exclusive operator for UTV tours in the park.

Other tour options include guided hikes into slot canyons with All Ways Adventure. If you’re interested in sandboarding or sand sledding, you can rent equipment for a fee from the park’s visitor center on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s also possible to explore this state park on foot, though hiking options are limited. You can traipse over the rolling dunes and admire the array of vegetation, or head a few miles north to hike the South Fork Indian Canyon, which has an impressive rock art panel. There are options for camping in the park, or you can stay at a hotel in the nearby town of Kanab.

Fantasy Canyon

This geological attraction in northeastern Utah is straight out of a fairy tale. The gray-hued sandstone rock formations, which have been heavily eroded since prehistoric times, curve at peculiar angles and almost look as if they are dripping down to the ground. Because of its somewhat remote location — situated about 45 miles from the nearest city of Vernal — Fantasy Canyon is a peaceful and quiet roadside attraction. It’s a calming place for an afternoon stroll, and the signs on the self-guided trail educate wanderers on the natural forces that created the landscape. Plus, visitors often witness antelopes, horses and other wild animals grazing, making the experience even more memorable.

Although the area is relatively small — about 10 acres — tourists agree Fantasy Canyon is worth the trip because the rock formations are unlike any others in the state. It’s a great spot to take some Instagram-worthy snapshots. Travelers typically take about 30 minutes to an hour to walk around. The canyon is free to explore, and there are well-marked signs leading visitors to the area, according to recent travelers.

Boating at Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area

Escape Utah’s sweltering summer heat with a trip to this enticing reservoir surrounded by crimson rocks that might seem as though they’re on fire. The reservoir, which was created by the Flaming Gorge Dam on the Green River, stretches 91 miles from northeastern Utah through to southwestern Wyoming. It’s popular among locals and tourists for its boating opportunities. There are plenty of marinas where you can rent boats and other equipment like kayaks and paddleboards.

If you visit between April and October, you can check out the visitor center in Dutch John and take a self-guided walking tour to an overlook of the dam. The recreation area is free to enter, though you’ll have to pay a small fee if you plan to launch a boat.

There are numerous camping areas here; some visitor-favorite campgrounds are Antelope Flat — thanks to its accessibility and water sports options — and Dutch John Draw, because of its quiet and isolated cove. If you’re in search of more traditional accommodations, you’ll find a few motel-style spots in Dutch John and Manila. Note: Because of the area’s location at 6,000 feet above sea level, nighttime temperatures can drop significantly, so pack accordingly.

Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

Big Cottonwood Canyon, which is located about 20 miles southeast of downtown Salt Lake City, offers attractions for skiers, hikers, mountain bikers and even travelers who simply want to enjoy views from the comfort of their car. The canyon is home to two renowned ski areas, Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton Resort, which are connected by the intermediate trail Solbright. In summer, consider hiking the challenging 5-mile round-trip Broads Fork trail to see sprawling meadows and canyon viewpoints, or the easier roughly 3-mile out-and-back Donut Falls trail to see a unique waterfall. Solitude also recently opened its mountain bike park with trails designed by the well-known Gravity Logic team.

Visitors also recommend heading to nearby Little Cottonwood Canyon to hike in the Albion Basin for spectacular mountain views and a plethora of wildflowers. If you don’t have much time to spend, you can soak up the canyon views with a scenic drive. From the interstate, follow the signs for the Snowbird and Alta ski resorts; the road snakes through the canyon along the creek and passes stunning alpine scenery. There are also plenty of spots to pull over and snap photos as well as a few designated picnic areas at the resorts.

Natural History Museum of Utah: Salt Lake City

To fully comprehend Utah’s unique beauty, you must understand its geological history and the impacts of its Indigenous inhabitants. There’s no better place to learn about all of this than the Natural History Museum of Utah, located just east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. The museum offers temporary exhibits as well as a breadth of permanent ones, including Native Voices: a presentation about the art and culture of the state’s eight federally recognized Native American tribes and their presence in modern-day Utah.

Visitors also enjoy learning about Utah’s dinosaurs at the Past Worlds exhibit and about its three distinct geographical regions — Basin and Range, Colorado Plateau, and Middle Rocky Mountains — at the Land exhibit. According to museumgoers, there are many kid-friendly elements at the exhibits, and children especially love the dinosaurs. The museum recommends buying tickets online in advance.

Address: 301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Dead Horse Point State Park

Located near the Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park, Dead Horse Point State Park is a captivating site with an interesting history. In the 19th century, the area was used by cowboys herding wild mustangs. Now, the park is frequented for its scenic hiking and biking trails. It sits about 2,000 feet above the Colorado River and is surrounded by vibrant red buttes and mesas as far as the eye can see. Dead Horse Point Overlook is one of the best spots for a photo op and is easily accessed from the parking lot. Visitors say sunrise and sunset are the most beautiful times to visit. Popular hiking trails include the easy East Rim Trail and the moderate West Rim Trail.

The park offers well-maintained campgrounds and yurt areas. It’s worth staying overnight because Dead Horse is recognized as an International Dark Sky Park, making for prime stargazing. Kayenta Campground and Wingate Campground offer electrical hookups and restrooms; Wingate also has a few tent-only sites as well as some yurts — which feature beds (bedding not included), tables and barbecue areas. Visitors can also rent Moenkopi yurts.

Red Fleet State Park

You can find this state park in a region of northeast Utah nicknamed “Dinosaurland,” thanks to the plethora of dinosaur tracks discovered in the area. To witness these dinosaur relics firsthand, head to the northern section of the park and walk the 3-mile Red Fleet Dinosaur Trackway Trail. While the park would be worth visiting for this attraction alone, there is even more to this park than just 200 million-year-old dinosaur tracks.

A lake surrounded by sandstone cliffs makes for a scenic place to kayak, paddleboard or lounge on the deck of a boat. Water sports equipment rentals are available within the park. Past visitors also recommended the Handsome Cabin Boy, J-Boy and Jazz-Chrome Molly trails for mountain biking. Travelers who wish to spend the night can camp on the western shores of the reservoir. Campsites come equipped with fire pits, tables and grills; certain sites have water and electric hookups. You’ll also have access to restrooms and drinking water spigots.

Take an adventure to the Uinta Mountains

Travelers looking for outdoor recreation options in northeastern Utah should look no further than the Uinta Mountains. This mountain range is one of the only ranges in the country that runs east to west, and it has some of the tallest peaks in the state. The area is a prime spot for essentially any outdoor activity you can imagine, including hiking, backpacking, riding all-terrain vehicles, off-roading, fishing, paddleboarding and snowshoeing.

Mirror Lake, one of the area’s top-rated attractions, is a great place to cool off on a hot summer day. Situated about 10,000 feet above sea level and surrounded by majestic mountains, the lake is definitely worth a stop despite the crowds, according to recent visitors. Plus, it’s open for nonmotorized water sports and swimming. Driving along the 42-mile Mirror Lake Highway is the perfect way to see the mountain area, and in the fall, drivers will be amazed by the bright foliage.

Many travelers choose to camp in these mountains; there are plenty of campgrounds to choose from. Summer is the best time to visit for outdoor adventuring. Even so, be prepared for changing weather conditions when visiting — snow can fall in the Uintas as early as September.

Attend the Kilby Block Party

The Kilby Block Party is a four-day indie music festival in Salt Lake City. Though it started fairly recently in 2019, it has rapidly grown into a music festival that attracts the biggest names in indie music. If you’re not sure if you like indie music, know that the festival has even hosted the likes of New Order and Wu-Tang Clan.

The festival started in Kilby Court but has grown so large that it is now hosted at the Utah State Fairpark. The Kilby Block Party usually occurs on a weekend in mid-May. There is a limited number of parking spaces, but each ticket comes with free transportation on any Utah Transit Authority bus or train (known as the Trax and FrontRunner rail routes). The festival is open to attendees of all ages, but even babies will require a ticket.

Visit Dinosaur National Monument

Dinosaur National Monument in northeastern Utah offers an unparalleled glimpse into prehistoric life. Visitors can view 1,500 dinosaur fossils embedded in a massive cliff face at the world-famous Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall. While dinosaurs are a major draw, the monument’s dramatic landscape also features stunning canyons carved by the Green and Yampa rivers, providing opportunities for whitewater rafting, hiking in canyons adorned with petroglyphs, and scenic drives through the rugged terrain. For those interested in conservation, Dinosaur National Monument’s Echo Park is famous for the Sierra Club’s efforts to save it from a dam in the 1950s (which later became the Glen Canyon dam).

The most popular activities include taking ranger-guided fossil tours, hiking the roughly 3-mile Sound of Silence Trail, rafting the Green River privately or with a guide (there are daylong and multiday options), and viewing Native American rock art at McKee Springs. You can choose between six campgrounds within the monument, or stay in a hotel in one of the nearby towns like Vernal, Utah, or Dinosaur, Colorado.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Danielle Vilaplana is a writer and photographer in Salt Lake City. She thru-hiked 800 miles across southern Utah in 2018 and has lived in Utah ever since. Vilaplana worked as a hiking and archaeology guide in Moab, shoots weddings in Utah’s national parks, and spends any bit of free time outdoors.

