21Vianet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $307.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.1 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

