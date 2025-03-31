2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

The S&P 500’s early 2025 weakness continued in March on concerns about slowing economic growth and a growing trade war.…

The S&P 500’s early 2025 weakness continued in March on concerns about slowing economic growth and a growing trade war. Investors are hoping the S&P 500 can regain its bullish momentum in April.

Nevertheless, a handful of stocks have already generated some big gains so far this year. Top 2025 performers include international gold mining stocks, health care stocks with unique catalysts and even a Chinese electric vehicle stock. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of 2025 among companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges and have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion:

Stock Year-to-date return through March 31 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (ticker: LX) 73.9% XPeng Inc. (XPEV) 75.2% IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) 78.7% DRDGold Ltd. (DRD) 79.2% Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HMY) 79.9% Root Inc. (ROOT) 83.8% H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) 93.6% Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) 126.6% Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) 127.8% Diginex Ltd. (DGNX) 2,063.4%*

*DGNX completed its initial public offering on Jan. 22.

10. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

LexinFintech is a Chinese financial technology company focused on online consumer finance services. The company’s mobile app matches users with financial institutional partners to best serve their credit needs. The stock has been on a tear since LexinFintech reported its third-quarter earnings report in November 2024. Despite a 7.8% drop in outstanding loan balances in the third quarter, Lexin reported 36.7% net profit growth. That profit momentum continued in March when the company reported its fourth consecutive quarter of improved profitability. Wall Street likes the trend, and LX stock has gained 73.9% this year.

9. XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng is a Chinese electric vehicle company targeting the mid-level and high-end segments of the market. XPeng currently offers four vehicle models: its G3 and G9 SUVs and its P5 and P7 sedans. All its vehicle models feature the company’s XPILOT advanced driver assistance system, along with smart cockpits and other autonomous driving features. While U.S. EV leader Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) automotive sales growth has dipped into negative territory, XPeng reported impressive 52.1% year-over-year vehicle delivery growth in the fourth quarter. Investors see a massive autonomous vehicle market opportunity in China, and XPEV shares are up 75.2% this year.

8. IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS)

IHS is a mobile telecommunications infrastructure services company headquartered in London. The company owns more than 39,000 towers and is focused primarily on emerging markets in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America. The stock rallied in March when IHS reported full-year 2024 financial numbers that exceeded its previous guidance and updated investors on its strategic review process. In the past year, IHS has worked to reduce risk in its operating model, improve its balance sheet and eliminate earnings volatility. Investors have rewarded the company for its efforts. IHS stock is up 78.7% so far in 2025.

7. DRDGold Ltd. (DRD)

DRDGold is a South African surface gold retreatment company, targeting mine dumps and tailings dams. Gold prices are up about 40% in the past year and 19% so far in 2025 to an all-time high above $3,000 per ounce. Gold is a popular hedge against inflation, and Bank of America last week raised its 2025 gold price targets to $3,063 in 2025 and $3,350 in 2026. In February, DRD reported record gold prices helped fuel 74% operating profit growth for the company in the second half of 2024. DRD stock is up 79.2% this year.

6. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining is a South African gold mining and exploration company. Harmony is the world’s largest producer of gold from the retreatment of old tailings dams. In March, Harmony reported record free cash flow and a record dividend payout in the second half of 2024. The company also said it will soon begin producing copper, which could de-risk and diversify Harmony’s business. Like DRDGold, investors are betting Harmony is well positioned to benefit from soaring gold prices, especially if the global trade war triggers a rebound in inflation. HMY stock is up 79.9% so far this year.

5. Root Inc. (ROOT)

Root is an insurance technology platform that uses data science to provide personalized insurance to customers. The company’s app has roughly 15 million downloads and has collected more than 30 billion miles of driving data to incorporate into its auto insurance offerings. Root generated huge returns for investors in 2024, driven in part by its first ever profit in the third quarter. The company reported another 21% growth in policies in force in the fourth quarter. ROOT stock is up 83.8% this year.

4. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)

H&E Equipment is a heavy construction and industrial equipment services provider. The company’s $2.9 billion rental fleet consists of aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment and other specialty machinery. H&E investors got big news on Jan. 14 when United Rentals Inc. (URI) announced a $4.8 billion buyout offer for H&E valued at $92 per share. The buyout news understandably sent H&E’s stock price soaring. The news got even better in February when H&E confirmed and accepted a superior buyout offer by Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI). HEES stock is up 93.6% in 2025.

3. Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs to treat disorders associated with steroid hormone cortisol. The company’s Korlym is a commercial drug used to treat hyperglycemia in adults with Cushing’s syndrome that have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance. Corcept’s stock ripped higher by more than 100% on the final day of March after the company reported it achieved its primary endpoint in late-stage trials of relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel in treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Investors have high hopes for relacorilant, and CORT stock is up 126.6% this year.

2. Agilon Health Inc. (AGL)

Agilon Health is a physician management company focused on Medicare and managing the comprehensive health care needs of its members via a subscription-based model. Agilon went public back in 2021 at an initial public offering price of $23 per share. Prior to 2025, the stock had been a disastrous investment. After years of steady losses, Agilon’s stock price finished 2024 under $2. In February, Agilon reported 44% revenue growth in the fourth quarter and said it had 659,000 total members. AGL stock still trades under $5, but it is up 127.8% so far in 2025.

1. Diginex Ltd. (DGNX)

Diginex is a software company that helps customers with environmental, social and governance data collecting and reporting, as well as supply chain data management. The company aims to help customers streamline their business and improve operating efficiency and transparency by implementing advanced cloud-based products. Diginex completed its initial public offering on Jan. 22, pricing IPO shares at $4.10. The stock got off to a hot start, skyrocketing to $88.70 by the end of March. Lack of liquidity may largely be responsible for the extreme Diginex volatility. DGNX shares are already up 2,063.4% since its late January IPO.

