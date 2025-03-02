2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

After a solid January, the S&P 500 stumbled in February on concerns about slowing economic growth and a growing trade…

After a solid January, the S&P 500 stumbled in February on concerns about slowing economic growth and a growing trade war.

Nevertheless, a handful of stocks have already generated some big gains so far this year. Top 2025 performers include several artificial intelligence stocks, health care stocks with unique catalysts and even a live TV streaming stock. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of 2025 among companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges and have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion:

Stock Year-to-date return (through Feb. 28) Corsair Gaming Inc. (ticker: CRSR) 77.6% XPeng Inc. (XPEV) 81.8% Root Inc. (ROOT) 86.2% Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) 86.4% Tuya Inc. (TUYA) 89.9% H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) 95.8% Grail Inc. (GRAL) 116.0% fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) 140.4% VNET Group Inc. (VNET) 147.4% Diginex Ltd. (DGNX) 1,576.1%*

*DGNX completed its initial public offering on Jan. 22.

10. Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming designs and produces hardware components for personal computers, and its offerings focus on online video gamers. Its products include mice, headsets, keyboards, controllers, Stream Decks, capture cards, studio accessories, USB microphones, cooling solutions, power supply units and dynamic random-access memory modules. The stock jumped in February when Corsair reported 19.3% growth in gamer and creator peripherals revenue, even though the company’s overall revenue was down slightly compared to a year ago. Corsair’s fourth quarter was also its only profitable quarter of 2024. Corsair’s stock price is up 77.6% year to date following the earnings report.

9. XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng is a Chinese electric vehicle startup targeting the mid-level and high-end segments of the market. XPeng currently offers four vehicle models: its G3 and G9 SUVs and its P5 and P7 sedans. All of its vehicle models feature the company’s XPILOT advanced driver assistance system, as well as smart cockpits and other autonomous driving features. While U.S. EV leader Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) automotive sales growth has dipped into negative territory, XPeng reported impressive 268% year-over-year vehicle delivery growth in January. Investors see a massive autonomous vehicle market opportunity in China, and XPEV shares are up 81.8% year to date.

8. Root Inc. (ROOT)

Root is an insurance technology platform that uses data science to provide personalized insurance to customers. The company operates in 35 U.S. states, and its app has collected about 30 billion miles of driving data to incorporate into its auto insurance offerings. Root generated huge returns for investors in 2024, driven in part by its first ever profit in the third quarter. The company reported another 21% growth in policies in force in the fourth quarter. ROOT stock is up 1,189.7% since the beginning of 2024, including an 86.2% year-to-date gain.

7. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health operates a telehealth consultation platform that connects customers with health care professionals that provide primary care, mental health, dermatology and sexual health care services. Hims & Hers has become a popular way for investors to capitalize on the boom in GLP-1 weight loss drugs. The company is putting up extremely impressive growth numbers, including 69% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. Its business model caters to younger patients who prefer digital health care consultations, a demographic that could help the company maintain a growth trajectory over the long term. HIMS stock is up 86.4% year to date.

6. Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Tuya is a Chinese technology company that specializes in cloud services and smart device software and hardware solutions. Tuya has impressed investors with its AI technology, showcasing AI hardware development, AI agent development and innovative tools for AI application creation at the CES 2025 conference in January. The company’s intelligent apps include fitness cheerleaders, pet feeding assistants, energy saving MiniApps, AI dolls, and other personalized and engaging AI applications. AI technology remains the hottest trend on Wall Street in 2025, and Tuya’s AI efforts have been rewarded. Its stock is up 89.9% so far this year.

5. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)

H&E Equipment is a heavy construction and industrial equipment services provider. The company’s $2.9 billion rental fleet consists of aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment and other specialty machinery. H&E investors got big news on Jan. 14 when United Rentals Inc. (URI) announced a $4.8 billion buyout offer for H&E valued at $92 per share. The buyout news understandably sent H&E’s stock price soaring. The news got even better in February when H&E confirmed a bigger buyout offer by Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) valued at $104.89 per share. HEES stock is up 95.8% in 2025.

4. Grail Inc. (GRAL)

Grail is a health care company focused on early cancer detection. The company’s Galleri testing could be a valuable method of conducting early cancer screening. Grail announced in February that U.S. physicians can now order its Galleri test directly through the Quest Diagnostics connectivity system. Early cancer screening is a massive market opportunity. Grail was spun off from parent company Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in June 2024, and the stock has performed well so far. Grail’s stock has gained 116% in 2025.

3. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

FUBO is a sports-focused live TV streaming service. After hitting an all-time high of $62 in 2020, fuboTV’s stock entered 2025 trading at under $1.30. However, fuboTV investors got big news in January when the company announced Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is combining its Hulu + Live TV business with Fubo in a merger deal that grants fuboTV investors a 30% stake in the combined company and a $220 million cash settlement. Unfortunately, fuboTV’s stock dropped in late February when the company guided for negative subscriber growth in the first quarter. Nevertheless, Fubo’s stock price is still up 140.4% year to date.

2. VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

VNET is a leading carrier-neutral data center service provider in China. The company has built more than 50 data center clusters in over 30 different cities throughout China. Chinese AI startup DeepSeek rattled the U.S. technology sector in early 2025 when the company unveiled an AI model that is competitive with leading U.S. models but is potentially much cheaper to build and much more efficient. The news sent stocks exposed to Chinese AI technology soaring, and VNET was at the top of the list. After a big DeepSeek-fueled rally, VNET shares are up 147.4% year to date.

1. Diginex Ltd. (DGNX)

Diginex is a software company that helps customers with environmental, social and governance data collecting and reporting, as well as supply chain data management. The company aims to help customers streamline their business and improve operating efficiency and transparency by implementing advanced cloud software products. Diginex completed its initial public offering on Jan. 22, pricing IPO shares at $4.10. The stock got off to a hot start, skyrocketing to around $70 by the end of February. Lack of liquidity may largely be responsible for the extreme Diginex volatility. DGNX shares are already up 1,576.1% since its late January IPO.

