111: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $527.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.9 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

