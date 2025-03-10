10 Ways To Make Your Home Environmentally Friendly

An environmentally friendly home is designed, operated and maintained in ways that reduce its carbon footprint and energy needs. It’s…

An environmentally friendly home is designed, operated and maintained in ways that reduce its carbon footprint and energy needs. It’s a way of life that’s becoming more important to the public to help protect the environment. Cutting down on energy use also helps save on utility bills.

“A main benefit of an environmentally friendly home is the long-term savings,” says Andrew Prchal, president of Gunner, a national tech-empowered roofing, siding and window company. “You will end up reducing your energy spend and can put that money into things other than electricity. By putting an importance on keeping up to date with inspections, you will also create a safer home for yourself and your family.”

There are also tax credits available for American families who make energy-efficient upgrades. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, more than 3.4 million families benefitted from $8.4 billion in tax credits to lower the costs of clean energy and energy-efficient upgrades to their homes in 2023.

If having an environmentally friendly home is important to you (or just having a home that drains less from your bank account), here are some things you can change or add to your home.

— Consider smart home climate control.

— Use energy-efficient light bulbs.

— Switch to solar energy.

— Test doors and windows.

— Add insulation.

— Install energy-efficient windows.

— Replace old appliances.

— Install low-flow showerheads, faucets and toilets.

— Consider xeriscaping.

— Get a home energy audit.

Consider Smart Home Climate Control

About half of a home’s total energy usage goes toward heating and cooling. Installing a smart thermostat can help you adjust the times you have your heating or cooling running according to a pre-set schedule, which can help you cut energy bills.

According to Energy Star, a smart thermostat can save you 8% on your heating and cooling bills. That’s about $50 per year, but the savings could be greater if you live in areas with cold winters, hot summers or high energy costs.

And if you can set your thermostat back seven to ten degrees for eight hours per day from its normal setting, the Department of Energy estimates you can save up to 10% on your heating and cooling bills.

Use Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs

“Changing out old lights for LED ones, even in the garage or outside, can make a huge difference,” says Chris Hock, owner of Earth Saving Solutions and Colorado Homes & Design.

According to the DOE, switching to LED energy-efficient lighting uses at least 75% less energy, lasts up to 25 times longer and allows you to save about $225 in energy costs per year.

LED lights are also a better choice for the environment as they contain fewer toxic materials, can be recycled and use energy more efficiently. They’re available in a wide range of home products, and the list keeps growing every year.

Switch to Solar Energy

Solar technology generates electricity from sunlight without producing pollution or greenhouse gases. It can also help homeowners save on their utilities. You can install solar panels onto your roof or use an integrated solution like solar shingles.

“Solar shingles are a great way to give back not only to yourself but to the environment as well,” Prchal says. “Through solar shingles, not only do they seamlessly blend in with your roof, but they also reduce the amount of energy you are using from your utility company on the daily to power your home.”

If you’re considering solar shingles, Prchal says the best time is when you already need a new roof. Homeowners should also consider the installation, warranty and manufacturer when choosing solar technology.

“The savings can vary depending on system size, utility plan, usage, etc.,” Prchal adds. “We typically see homeowners save on average about $1,000 per year in energy savings.”

Test Doors and Windows

Spaces around doors and windows lead to air leakage and drafts, which are noticeable airflow coming through gaps. This makes it harder to maintain a comfortable temperature in your home and increases your energy bills.

“Consider buying a thermal camera or having a professional check your home on a particularly hot or cold day to identify where heat or cold is entering. This will help you determine if you need to add insulation or replace windows,” Hock explains. “Sometimes, it’s as simple as adding insulation around a door frame or installing a sweep at the bottom.”

Add Insulation

Insulation keeps your home comfortable by slowing down the transfer of heat between the indoors and outside.

“You should make sure your home is well insulated to keep from letting cold/warm air into your home and wasting energy on AC or heat from season to season,” Prchal says.

Install Energy-Efficient Windows

Windows aren’t cheap to replace, but if you have single-pane windows or if there are noticeable signs of damage, installing energy-efficient windows can save you money. The DOE estimates savings of up to 15% on annual household energy or roughly $71 to $501.

The most energy-efficient windows have double or triple-pane glass with inert gas between the panes. Higher-quality frame materials and spacers between the panes can also reduce heat flow as well as special coatings, such as low-e, on the glass to reflect heat energy into or out of the house.

Replace Old Appliances

Older appliances tend to consume more energy than newer models. “When appliances get older, consider replacing them before they fail,” Hock says. “High-efficiency appliances can significantly impact energy usage and, during a remodel, may provide extra square footage since they can be vented out the side of the house instead of through the middle.”

Install Low-Flow Showerheads, Faucets and Toilets

“Finding ways to use less water is also important. Installing high-volume, low-flow showerheads and faucets is a good first step,” Hock says.

Installing low-flow showerheads, faucets and toilets can significantly reduce how much water and electricity your home uses. For example, the average family saves 2,700 gallons of water per year by installing WaterSense-labeled showerheads and more than 330 kilowatt hours of electricity, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Consider Xeriscaping

Xeriscaping is an alternative to traditional lawns and landscaping that requires little to no irrigation. Xeriscapes typically use eco-friendly landscaping, such as native plants, no-mow grasses, turf, stones, gravel and more. Not only does it save on water, but it also provides diverse native plants for local pollinators.

Get a Home Energy Audit

If you aren’t sure where to start, a home energy audit can help you figure out what your home needs to be more environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

According to Angi, an energy audit costs $437 on average, but some tests are as little as $100. Plus, there’s an incentive for homeowners who want to schedule an energy audit. Angi noted that the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act’s Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit covers the cost of home energy audits up to $150.

