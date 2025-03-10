10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Economists around the world expect muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and some indicators have shown an increased…

Economists around the world expect muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and some indicators have shown an increased likelihood of a 2025 recession in recent weeks.

It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if elevated interest rates, government spending cuts and broad tariffs have a negative impact on U.S. consumers. Nevertheless, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2024, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Upside Potential From March 12 Close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 42.5% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 27.1% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 117.6% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 36.4% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 36.0% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 32.7% American Express Co. (AXP) 49.5% Morgan Stanley (MS) 29.8% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 51.8% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 47.3%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 78% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter, while its net income grew 80%. Analyst Angelo Zino says further penetration into edge devices and additional software opportunities will be two future growth drivers for Nvidia. In addition, the company’s artificial intelligence technology will help expand its total addressable market. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $115.74 on March 12.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the fourth quarter, Lilly reported 45% revenue growth, including impressive 60% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound surged 986%. Analyst Sel Hardy says Lilly will benefit from booming GLP-1 drug demand and an aging baby boomer generation. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,045 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $821.86 on March 12.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the leading U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer. Unfortunately, Tesla’s revenue was up just 2% year over year in the fourth quarter, and its core automotive segment revenue was down 8%. Despite Tesla’s stagnating growth, analyst Garrett Nelson says CEO Elon Musk’s close relationship with President Donald Trump could help accelerate the regulatory approval timeline for Tesla’s autonomous driving technology. Nelson also projects Tesla will begin producing Cybercabs with no steering wheels or pedals by 2027. He says Tesla’s energy business will also be a key growth driver. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $540 price target for TSLA stock, which closed at $248.09 on March 12.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 25% growth as of the most recent quarter. Zino says booming AI semiconductor revenue growth will create significant upside for Broadcom’s stock price in the next three years. He says the company’s ongoing software momentum is impressive given it has now lapped its VMware acquisition on an annual basis. Broadcom maintains customer relationships with some of the largest blue-chip tech companies in the world. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $265 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $194.23 on March 12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. JPMorgan’s revenue growth rebounded to 10% in the fourth quarter, and net income jumped 50%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says the U.S. economy represents at least 75% of JPMorgan’s revenue and will be the primary driver of the company’s sales and earnings growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $310 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $227.90 on March 12.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America reported 15% revenue growth and an 111% net income growth. Fixed-income trading revenue was up 19%, equities trading revenue was up 7% and investment banking fees jumped 44%. Leon says Trump’s pro-business and pro-Wall Street policies will likely fuel a rebound in investment banking activity in 2025, and Bank of America is a global leader in investment banking fee revenue. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $53 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $39.91 on March 12.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the fourth quarter, American Express reported 9% revenue growth and 12% net income growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express may see a bigger benefit from stabilizing U.S. consumer spending trends in 2025 thanks to the company’s relatively high exposure to wealthy customers. American Express gained more than 3 million new card users in each quarter of 2024, and Yokum says user growth will create value for investors. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $390 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $260.75 on March 12.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 26% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, including an impressive 51% year-over-year growth in equities trading revenue. Leon says Morgan Stanley is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the recovery in investment banking activity in 2025. He says the Trump administration will likely dial back regulations and scrutiny of merger and acquisition deals, opening the door for more activity in 2025 and beyond. In addition, lower interest rates could also incentivize corporate debt issuance. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $148 price target for MS stock, which closed at $114 on March 12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the fourth quarter, Palantir reported 36% revenue growth, including 64% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 45% growth in U.S. government revenue. Even after the big run, analyst Janice Quek says Palantir has an accelerating growth outlook and impressive fundamental trends. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $127 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $83.65 on March 12.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides cloud software applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. In the fourth quarter, ServiceNow reported total revenue growth of 21% and net income growth of 30%. Subscription revenues were up 21%, current remaining performance obligations were up 19% and its number of customers with more than $5 million in annual contract volume was up 21% on an annual basis. Quek says ServiceNow has impressive AI-related revenue growth momentum as it rolls out its hybrid pricing model for its AI agents. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,242 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $843.14 on March 12.

