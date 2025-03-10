8 Affordable Mountain Towns for Retirement Overseas

Not everyone’s dream of an overseas retirement features palm trees and beaches. Some retirees prefer the fresh air, cool weather…

Not everyone’s dream of an overseas retirement features palm trees and beaches. Some retirees prefer the fresh air, cool weather and stunning vistas only mountain and highland towns can provide. Retiring in a mountain town is a chance to connect with the best of nature. You can hike, bike and garden surrounded by picturesque slopes. Moving to an overseas mountain town can also lower your cost of living during retirement. The mountains are often more affordable than coastal towns with heavier tourism and expensive real estate.

Here are some of the best overseas mountain and highland havens for retirement:

— Bedugul, Bali, Indonesia

— Boquete, Panama

— Cuenca, Ecuador

— Da Lat, Vietnam

— Medellín, Colombia

— Popayán, Colombia

— Puebla, Mexico

— Sintra, Portugal

Bedugul, Bali, Indonesia

On the island of Bali, retirees can enjoy a mountain lifestyle. Volcanoes rise from Bali’s center, providing the elevation needed for cool mountain living. In the central highlands, a group of villages known collectively as Bedugul sits at almost 2,300 feet. Bedugul is perpetually covered in a cool mist that clings to the lush, rice paddy-covered slopes. When the clouds part, they reveal spectacular views of the surrounding volcanoes, which reach peaks of 6,500 feet, and the stunning Lake Bratan resting in a crater. Because of the cool weather and rich volcanic soil, Bedugul produces a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, which you can shop for at its sprawling open-air markets.

Boquete, Panama

Boquete is located in the highlands of western Panama, close to the border of Costa Rica. It is approximately 3,900 feet above sea level, and the average temperature is cooler than its lowland counterparts at around 70 degrees. Volcán Barú and the Caldera River are important natural landmarks where hiking, rafting and other outdoor activities abound.

Boquete has about 19,000 residents, including many North American and European retirees. There is a lively theater and jazz scene, including the Boquete Community Players, formed by a group of expatriates and then formalized into an official Panama foundation. Expats love Boquete for its mountain scenery and abundance of flowering plants.

Cuenca, Ecuador

In Cuenca, you can enjoy a fresh, spring-like climate 12 months of the year. Cuenca has little seasonal weather variation and enjoys an average temperature of 59 degrees, although the strong sunshine makes it feel much warmer. Like many former Inca capitals, Cuenca is located in a central valley at a high altitude — 8,200 feet above sea level.

Cuenca is a charming little colonial city where you can marvel at the historic Spanish architecture and admire the grandeur of the colonial churches as you walk its old cobblestone streets.

Da Lat, Vietnam

In Vietnam, Da Lat is the city of eternal spring. Its temperate mountainous climate is never too hot or cold, with temperatures perpetually hovering at about 65 degrees. The cool weather is what first attracted the French colonists to Da Lat. They wanted a respite from the heat and carved Da Lat from the Central Highlands to be their alpine resort.

Da Lat is surrounded by rolling hills and peaks sheathed in pine forests. To this day, a French atmosphere pervades the city, with colonial mansions, manicured parks and manmade lakes with swan-shaped paddleboats for rent. The romantic air is perhaps the reason Da Lat has a reputation as the honeymoon capital of Vietnam.

Medellín, Colombia

Colombia is a country of geographic diversity, with islands, beaches, deserts, grasslands and mountains. In the highlands of the Aburra Valley, you find Medellín, the second-largest city in the country. Medellín enjoys a comfortable climate with year-round temperatures of about 72 degrees.

Medellín is a world-class city with solid infrastructure and a vibrant culture and art scene. This is the home of famous artist and sculptor Botero, the International Poetry Festival and the Festival of the Flowers. The city has a state-of-the-art metro system with metro cables and outdoor escalators that has revolutionized inner-city transportation.

Popayán, Colombia

Located in southwestern Colombia, Popayán boasts a subtropical highland climate with a year-round temperature of 67 degrees.

It’s little-known to international travelers, yet it boasts an interesting colonial past and striking white-washed buildings, including the Catedral Basílica Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, the Iglesia La Ermita, the Torre de Reloj and the Roman-style Puente del Humilladero. It’s also home to the University of Cauca, Colombia’s oldest university and one of its most distinguished.

Puebla, Mexico

Puebla is one of the most impressive Spanish Colonial environments in the Americas. Its large, well-preserved historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The downtown area includes more than 1,000 colonial buildings. The zócalo is one of the best in Mexico, featuring an entire city block lined with sidewalk cafés and shops hidden behind the classic arches common to the squares of many colonial cities. The cathedral is magnificent and one of more than 70 beautiful churches in the historic center.

Puebla is about 7,000 feet above sea level, and the average temperature is a cool 62 degrees, with a variation of about 5 degrees. The population is 2.5 million, including a sizable expat community of U.S. and Canadian retirees.

Sintra, Portugal

Sintra is a fairy-tale town set in the Sintra Mountains just outside Lisbon, Portugal. At about 1,000 feet above sea level, Sintra is home to misty forests, cool weather and lush gardens. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sintra is rich in history and natural beauty. It’s known for colorful landmarks like the Palacio de Pena, the Moorish Castle and the Quinta da Regaleria. It also offers a vibrant cultural scene, plenty of amenities and a friendly community of locals and expats.

8 Affordable Mountain Towns for Retirement Overseas originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/28/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.