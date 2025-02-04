Zurn Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36.4 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $370.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $160.2 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS

