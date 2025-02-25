ZoomInfo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $309.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.1 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $294 million to $297 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to 97 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion.

