Zoom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $367.9 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zoom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.29 to $1.31.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Zoom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.34 to $5.37 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.8 billion.

