Zimmer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $239.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $903.8 million, or $4.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.68 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.15 to $8.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.