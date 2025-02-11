Zillow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $554 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $112 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

