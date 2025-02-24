Ziff Davis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Monday reported earnings of $64.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Monday reported earnings of $64.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.58 per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $412.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

Ziff Davis expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.64 to $7.28 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.