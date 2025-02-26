Zevia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in…

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $155 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $36 million to $38 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $158 million to $163 million.

