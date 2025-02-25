Zeta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $314.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $69.8 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $253 million to $255 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion.

