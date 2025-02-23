Your Home Year 5: What You Need to Know

So you bought your brand new home five years ago, or you’re living in a home that’s only 5 years…

So you bought your brand new home five years ago, or you’re living in a home that’s only 5 years old, but you want to make sure you’re doing the best you can as the caretaker of that property. What are some of the most important things to know?

Year Five is still early in the lifespan of a house, but not so early that you shouldn’t be considering its future. A house is a complicated collection of pieces that work together — and sometimes fail together — so it’s vital that you’re taking some time to think through where you are and where you’d like to go with your home.

[Your Home, Year 1: What You Need to Know]

Year Five: Time to Establish a Maintenance Routine

If you’ve not already established some kind of maintenance routine, Year Five is a great time to do that. You’re still early enough in that you’re not likely to have hit any serious problems, but definitely deep enough into ownership that it’s time to get really cozy with your home’s moving parts.

“Homeowners should start with a roof inspection to check for loose shingles, flashing issues or leaks,” says Earl Knighten, real estate agent at Boardwalk Realty in Tampa, Florida, and an agent within the Veterans United Realty network. “They should consider pressure washing and repainting the exterior as well as staining or resealing decks and fences. Also, servicing your HVAC system before peak seasons is crucial, this should actually be done annually.”

Knighten suggests that you look at the smallest jobs, too, like checking and repairing grout and caulk lines, touching up paint and repairing any loose or damaged flooring.

“Five years is when the lived-in quality of a home starts to show, especially in high-traffic areas,” says Cindy Raney, managing partner of Cindy Raney & Team at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury in Fairfield County, Connecticut. “Mudrooms, hallways, and kitchens might bear the brunt of pets, kids and life in general. A fresh coat of paint can work wonders, not just for aesthetics, but also for resetting your relationship with the space. For homeowners planning to sell soon, this simple update can transform the perception of the home.”

[How to Choose an Exterior Paint Color]

Keeping Up With the Joneses

Part of owning a house is maintaining it, but the challenge is maintaining it to a similar standard as the houses around you. Knowing how well your neighbors’ homes are maintained can be a bit of a guessing game. If you aren’t in your last home, visiting open houses nearby can clue you into what the neighbors are replacing their contractor grade carpet with or how they’re managing that tricky spot in the kitchen backsplash.

“Check out open houses,” says Harkeet Chadha, real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Realty in Philadelphia. “Take a look at the newer renovated homes in your area to see where your home stands. This will give you an idea for what you could do and also keep you informed of what competition there is for the future.”

One suggestion Chadha has is to remodel any unfinished basements at the five-year mark. He says it can add value to your home if it’s done well, and if you plan to sell in the near term, that can make a big difference in how much cash you bring to your next house.

Knighten adds, “Making major renovations or upgrades in your fifth year of homeownership depends on personal taste, market conditions, functional needs and how long you plan to keep the home.” He cautions against upgrading simply to upgrade. Since the average U.S. homeowner owned their home for eight years in 2023, according to Knighten, you may be just as well off to simply maintain your home if you plan to sell soon.

“From a market perspective, if you’re thinking about selling, strategic upgrades can increase your home’s resale value,” says Knighten. “However, only take on major renovations in year five if they improve energy efficiency, livability or resale potential. Some of the highest returns on investment come from updates like new countertops, lighting, cabinet hardware, faucets, landscaping and paint.”

Raney agrees that the little things can go a long way.

“One client, prepping their home for sale after five years, asked for advice — we suggested repainting some scuffed walls and freshening up trim,” says Raney. “The result? A home that felt brand new to buyers, leading to a faster sale and competitive offers. Small changes compound into significant results.”

[10 Renovation Ideas Under $5,000]

Other Considerations for Year Five

By Year five, you’ve almost certainly recovered from the initial expenses associated with your down payment and move, but there are ongoing costs that could still be plaguing you. This is a great time to review the home expenses you can affect, like your insurance premium and coverages.

“Get at least three homeowners insurance quotes to make sure that your coverage matches the value of your home,” says Knighten. “Also, check if your flood zone changed and confirm if you’re overinsured or underinsured. There’s a chance you may be able to save some money in the process.”

Chadha also suggests checking on your home’s equity, in case you might want to use it to your advantage. “In Year Five, one should check the equity in their home. Sometimes, you can use cash from a home equity line of credit to do simple upgrades and renovations.” A licensed Realtor in your area can give you a general idea as to the value of your home, or you can hire an appraiser for a more official report.

Above all else, it’s time to start thinking about your home’s future.

“A well-run home depends on small, consistent actions: maintaining warranties, keeping track of inspections and resolving small issues before they grow,” says Raney. “Build relationships with a few reliable contractors early on; it’s better to know who to call before you need them. Most importantly, treat your home like an evolving project. It’s not something you finish but something you continue to shape over time. The best homes are the ones that reflect both your care and your character.”

More from U.S. News

8 Things Homeowners Should Do to Prepare for a Renovation

How to Stock a Homeowner Preparedness Kit

8 Countertop Trends For 2025

Your Home Year 5: What You Need to Know originally appeared on usnews.com