XPO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $387 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.07 billion.

