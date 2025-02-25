Xometry: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.4 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $545.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million to $149 million.

