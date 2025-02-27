Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $234.3 million, or $3.01 per share.

