Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $40 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $638,000, or 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns hotels, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $261.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $165.3 million. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.55 to $1.74 per share.

