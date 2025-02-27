Xencor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.6 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

The biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $232.6 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $110.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XNCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XNCR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.