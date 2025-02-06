Xcel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $464 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $464 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.94 billion, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.44 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share.

