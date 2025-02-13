Wynn: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $277 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $277 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $501.1 million, or $4.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.13 billion.

