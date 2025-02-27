WW International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported earnings of $25.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported earnings of $25.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $184.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $345.7 million, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $785.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WW

