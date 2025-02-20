World Kinect: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported a loss of $101.8 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported a loss of $101.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $9.76 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.4 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.17 billion.

