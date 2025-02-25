Workday: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $94…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $94 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $526 million, or $1.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.45 billion.

