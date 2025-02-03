Woodward: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $772.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $778.5 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion.

