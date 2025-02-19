Wolverine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.6…

The Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $24.6 million.

The Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $494.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.9 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.83 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWW

