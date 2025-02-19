Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $460.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $461.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138.3 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $469 million to $473 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2 billion.

