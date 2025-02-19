Winmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.60.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40 million, or $10.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WINA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WINA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.