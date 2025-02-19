Winmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.60.
The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $40 million, or $10.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.3 million.
