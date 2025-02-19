Wingstop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.8 million.…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $161.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.7 million, or $3.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $625.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WING

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.