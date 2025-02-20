WillScot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $89.2 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $602.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $604.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.1 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.4 billion.

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion.

