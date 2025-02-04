Willis Towers Watson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.25 billion. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of $12.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.01 per share.

The advisory, broking and solutions company posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $98 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.93 billion.

