Williams Cos.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $485 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.22 billion, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.5 billion.

Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.94 to $2.18 per share.

